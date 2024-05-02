Kenya: Migori Court Assistant to Be Charged With Obtaining a Bribe

2 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — The Public Prosecutor has approved charges against a Court Assistant in Migori who obtained a Sh20,000 bribe promising an accused person a lenient sentence

Shadrack Odhiambo asked for a Sh100,000 bribe and consequently received a Sh20,000 bribe to help the unnamed individual get a lighter sentence.

"The Director of the public prosecution has today made the decision to charge a court assistant at the Judiciary in the county government of Migori for requesting a bribe of Sh100,000 in order to help an accused person get a lighter sentence in a criminal case," the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) stated on Thursday.

Odhiambo is set to be charged with two counts of receiving a bribe which is contrary to Section 6(1) (b) as read with Section 18(1) of the Bribery Act 2016.

The ODPP affirmed its commitment to taking legal action against anyone who hinders the administration of justice by abusing legal processes.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.