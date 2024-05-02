Namibia: From Self-Confessed Cocaine Addict to Murder Suspect

Wentzel Maasdorp, the alleged suspect in the murder case of Delia Maasdorp (40), who was found dead in her flat in Klein Windhoek on Sunday, was a cocaine addict for almost 13 years.

In 2021, The Namibian reported on Souls for Jesus Christian Rehabilitation Centre, which is 14km outside Windhoek, where Wentzel was admitted and interviewed about his battle with drug addiction.

Wentzel was arrested in Windhoek on Tuesday after he allegedly abandoned Delia's vehicle at a service station at Rundu before fleeing to Otjiwarongo, where he was spotted on Tuesday.

Namibian police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said the two were in a relationship and Wentzel allegedy tied her up, strangled her and wrapped her in a blanket.

Delia's vehicle, as well as a flat-screen television, laptop and iPhone were missing from her flat when her body was discovered wrapped in blankets, police spokesperson Elifas Kuwinga says.

Kuwinga earlier said Delia's parents tried to contact her on Friday, but could not find her, which resulted in them asking one of her friends to check in on her.

The incident was reported to the police, and a missing person report was filed.

The police accompanied the friend to Delia's flat and communicated with its body corporate, who opened a window to enter the flat, Kuwinga said.

He said police officers observed blood stains on a couch in the flat.

While battling his drug addiction, Wentzel in 2021 told The Namibian he comes from a loving home and does not blame his addiction on his upbringing.

"I found myself in and out of jobs. Later it resulted in me stealing, because I needed to sustain my addiction," he said at the time.

Wentzel said he was in and out of different rehabilitation centres and eventually found himself on the streets.

In 2019, he finally tried a spiritual approach to rehabilitation, as nothing else helped, he said.

"You actually need to want the change. You shouldn't be forced to change," he said at the time.

"I can say in the span of six months I managed to change. I restored many relationships I lost, and even created new ones," he said.

Wentzel said he taught woodwork at the centre.