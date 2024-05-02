Namibia: IPC Says Workers' Day Not a Political Platform, Yet Calls for Vote

In a moment of irony, the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) issued a statement on Workers' Day (1 May) that the day should not merely be used as a political stage, but in the same statement urged Namibians to vote for them in the upcoming national elections to champion workers' rights and social justice.

"Workers' Day should not be seen merely as a political platform, but as a vital opportunity for real economic and social justice," IPC's head of the department of employment affairs, Rudolf Kahingunga, said.

He highlighted the grave challenges facing the workforce in Namibia, such as "massive inequality, rampant unemployment, unsafe working conditions and persistent exploitation," particularly through detrimental practices like retrenchment, outsourcing and labour hire. These challenges not only undermine the dignity of workers but also threaten the nation's stability and prosperity, according to him.

"An alarming number of our youth face a future marked by crime and vulnerability instead of opportunity and security. Despite our rich lands, the wealth of Namibia remains concentrated in the hands of a few," Kahingunga stated.

He said the IPC's commitment to addressing these issues was clear and outlined in their mission to restore opportunities for all Namibians and ensure every worker is respected, protected and fairly compensated. This commitment extends beyond typical sectors, focusing also on those often overlooked, such as farm workers, domestic workers and security guards.

With elections on the horizon, Kahingunga leveraged Workers' Day to encourage political participation.

"This Workers' Day, we urge every Namibian to recognise their power. We call on you to exercise your rights not only through your valuable labour but by making your voice heard in the upcoming national election," he urged. "Change is not merely hoped for; it's made by our collective action. Together, let's safeguard Namibia."