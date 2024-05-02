Uganda: Purple Skills Klinic Graduates 130

2 May 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jamila Mulindwa

At least 130 youth under the Purple Skills Klinic have graduated with skills in different sectors including crafts and making liquid soap .

The group was handed certificates under the directorate of industrial training which grants them opportunities across the globe.

Douglas Lwanga, the proprietor the Purple Skills Klinic, says using his position to help others especially the youth.

"Instead of us giving entertainment, as a public figure, I should directing the young people on the right path by giving them hope," he says.

The graduates ranging from different age groups were ecstatic to have attained a skill which seemed a dream.

Betty Namakula, a 65-year-old, says she never dreamed of donning a graduation gown.

"My parents could not send me to university but Purple Skills Klinic has done it," she said.

The ceremony saw politicians as well as the Directorate of Industrial Training laud Lwanga for initiating the project and giving hope to those who need it.

Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende and youth representative from the Eastern region Bernard Odoi said it is important to have more youth skilled as they are the bedrock of Uganda.

The Presidential Skilling Initiative under PCEID has seen many youth attain skills that are crucial for survival in the cutthroat economy of Uganda

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.