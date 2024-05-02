Uganda: Purple Skills Klinic Graduates 130

At least 130 youth under the Purple Skills Klinic have graduated with skills in different sectors including crafts and making liquid soap .

The group was handed certificates under the directorate of industrial training which grants them opportunities across the globe.

Douglas Lwanga, the proprietor the Purple Skills Klinic, says using his position to help others especially the youth.

"Instead of us giving entertainment, as a public figure, I should directing the young people on the right path by giving them hope," he says.

The graduates ranging from different age groups were ecstatic to have attained a skill which seemed a dream.

Betty Namakula, a 65-year-old, says she never dreamed of donning a graduation gown.

"My parents could not send me to university but Purple Skills Klinic has done it," she said.

The ceremony saw politicians as well as the Directorate of Industrial Training laud Lwanga for initiating the project and giving hope to those who need it.

Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende and youth representative from the Eastern region Bernard Odoi said it is important to have more youth skilled as they are the bedrock of Uganda.

The Presidential Skilling Initiative under PCEID has seen many youth attain skills that are crucial for survival in the cutthroat economy of Uganda