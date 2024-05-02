Zimbabwe: Workers Cornerstone to Prosperity - President

Zimbabwe's workforce is the cornerstone of the country's aspirations towards the attainment of Vision 2030 as workers continue to guide the country into a future of prosperity, equity and sustainable development, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his Workers' Day commemoration speech delivered at State House yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the dedication, tireless efforts, resilience and tenacity shown by the country's workforce should be celebrated.

Consequently, the attainment of national goals, he said, was anchored on the performance of the country's workers.

As such, under the Second Republic, the welfare of workers has continued to be a top priority.

"Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Workers' Day on May 1, 2024. We observe and celebrate the invaluable contributions of workers across all sectors to our society.

"This day serves as a reminder of the tireless efforts, dedication and resilience demonstrated by the workers of our country.

"As the nation commemorates this day, we acknowledge and applaud the vital role that labour plays in the realisation of our national development goals. Workers are indeed the cornerstone of our aspirations towards the attainment of Vision 2030, guiding us towards a future of prosperity, equity and sustainable development, as we strive to attain a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society.

"As we continue to build our country, guided by our philosophy 'Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo,' we celebrate the milestones we are realising under the Second Republic," he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic was committed to continuously improving the welfare of its workforce.

He said Government workers would continue to be incentivised, while also imploring the private sector to ensure higher standards of living for workers across the board.

"Government remains committed to facilitate an ecosystem that ensures the effective protection of workers from all acts of exploitation. All entities are called upon to protect and promote the rights of our workers through responsible and ethical business practices.

"To the employers, I urge you to look after and appropriately reward the geese that lay the golden eggs, that is our workers through not only monetary incentives, but also other innovative means such as access to affordable housing and empowerment projects.

"We pay tribute to workers in the public sector and recognise the pivotal role they play in ensuring essential service delivery and fostering an environment conducive for national development.

"Hence, my Administration is dedicated to improving the welfare of its workers in tandem with economic sustainability. To cushion the workers, Government will continue to provide non-monetary incentives that include duty-free importation of vehicles and subsidised transport for civil servants through the provision of buses to and from work," he said.

The President said through maintaining a united front, no challenge, including sanctions and climate change-induced phenomena, would derail Zimbabwe's growth trajectory.

"Together in unity, peace and solidarity, we are confronting head on, shocks and challenges, some of which are affecting our region, continent and the world at large.

"The lessons drawn from our rich liberation war history, struggle to reclaim our land, coupled with 24 years of illegal sanctions, emboldened us to face the future with determination, focus and zeal.

"The negative impacts of the current climate change EI-Nino induced drought are equally surmountable with the key role being played by workers. I applaud the workers of Zimbabwe, across all sectors and levels, for showing remarkable resilience, adaptability, ingenuity and innovation," he said.

President Mnangagwa commended Zimbabweans for their work ethic, saying such efforts were taking the country to greater heights.

The country's diaspora community, he said, was equally playing an instrumental role in the country's development, something which was commendable.

"It is through your dedication and perseverance that we are witnessing unprecedented economic growth and development in our country. Tinokutendai. Siyabonga. We thank you.

"Meanwhile, I want to recognise and commend our Zimbabwean diaspora who are working in various jurisdictions across the world.

"We celebrate you and recognise the contribution you are making to our country's economy and your families here back home," he said.

President Mnangagwa then expressed Government's commitment to enhancing social cohesion and inclusivity, promoting constructive social dialogue and domesticating international labour standards to ensure fair treatment for all workers.

"Through this comprehensive approach, we are entrenching a sustainable and prosperous future for all citizens, guided by principles of justice, equality and dignity in the workplace.

" . . . let me reaffirm the Second Republic's dedication to the well-being and prosperity of all the workers of Zimbabwe.

"Together, in unity, let us continue to strive for a future where every worker is afforded the dignity of decent work as we continue to build our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe," said the President.

He said Government's recent signing of the Decent Work Country Programme with development partners was evidence of its commitment.

"This significant milestone signifies not only our dedication but also the collaborative efforts of our esteemed social partners who stand united with us in our shared mission.

"I wish you all a safe, memorable and happy Workers' Day. God bless you. God bless Zimbabwe," said President Mnangagwa.

The President said Government as an employer would continue to lead by example and engage with Public Sector Association workers within the framework of the National Joint Negotiating Council.

"Furthermore, the empowerment of workers through education, training and access to opportunities that are essential for promoting inclusive growth and sustainable development is being scaled up.

"Equally, I call upon the private sector to concertedly reflect on robust and responsive strategies that can be implemented to transform and empower workers in the sector, in line with our National Development Strategy and Vision 2030 aspirations," he said.