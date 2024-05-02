Zimbabwe/South Africa: Free State Stadium to Host Bafana Vs Zimbabwe FIFA World Cup Clash

2 May 2024
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

SAFA acting CEO Dr Thulani Ngwenya confirmed that the South African senior men's national team will return to Bloemfontein for the first time since the 2010 FIFA World Cup. They last played in the city when they beat France 2-1 in the global FIFA tournament 14 years ago.

"We are looking forward to playing this match in Bloemfontein, and we appeal to the fans to come out in numbers to support the team. The fans play such a crucial role for the players, and a packed Free State Stadium would serve as a fantastic boost for them," Dr Ngwenya said.

Coach Hugo Broos' charges are in Group C and they resume the qualifiers for the tournament to be played in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico with the mouthwatering away clash against Nigeria on Friday, 7 June 2024.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) will communicate details about the kick-off time and the ticket prices in the coming days.

