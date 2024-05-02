Sudan: Global Fund Extends Vital Support to Sudan Amid Ongoing Conflict

Port Sudan/Geneva — Amid the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (the Global Fund) has signed grant agreements with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for up to US$170 million from 2024-2026 to support people affected by HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria and help build resilient and sustainable systems for health. Both UNICEF and UNDP will be working in close partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health.

The conflict that erupted a year ago in Sudan has plunged the country into a humanitarian crisis. The consequences are far-reaching: 8.5 million people have been displaced - including 6.7 million people within Sudan itself - essential services have been crippled, and the health and well-being of countless people have been put in jeopardy. The conflict has exacerbated challenges in responding to the three diseases, which has been particularly devastating for the most vulnerable communities in the country.

Critical systems that protect children and families are on the brink of collapse. An estimated 80% of hospitals in conflict-affected areas are not functional and medical supplies are depleted. Ongoing displacement and the lack of access to health services are disrupting HIV and TB treatment courses, which increases the risk of death, drug resistance and disease transmission.

The US$118 million grant agreement signed between the Global Fund and UNICEF will ensure the delivery of essential malaria services in Sudan. The grant aims to address the urgent need for malaria rapid diagnostic tests and treatment for the estimated 6.5 million, 6.2 million and 5.8 million malaria cases in Sudan for the years 2024, 2025 and 2026 respectively. It will also aid in the prevention of malaria through the distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets and other care for a population of 28 million, as well as support for related health systems strengthening and community-led initiatives.

"The extension of this partnership with the government is an important part of UNICEF's support to the children of Sudan in the face of the ongoing conflict's devastating impact on their health, security and well-being," said Mandeep O'Brien, UNICEF Representative in Sudan. "It is a testament to our collective determination to combat malaria in the country. Sudan is now the world's largest displacement crisis, and children on the move are at the highest risk of dying and succumbing to disease outbreaks."

"Sudan national malaria control program and the other related departments and units are continuously adapting to meet the needs of the most vulnerable populations, ensuring access to essential medicines regardless of location," said Federal Minister of Health Dr. Heitham Mohammed Ibrahim Awadalla. "The Federal Ministry of Health and UNICEF are collaborating to facilitate the timely delivery of urgently needed malaria commodities."

The US$33 million grant agreement signed between the Global Fund and UNDP will continue supporting people with HIV and TB with lifesaving services in Sudan. The grant includes the delivery of essential medicines to meet Sudan's current need to provide and maintain HIV treatment for 14,000 people and treat an estimated 44,000 people with TB over three years at public hospitals and primary health centers that remain operational.

UNDP will also continue to manage the Global Fund's nearly US$20 million COVID-19 Response Mechanism (C19RM) reinvestment to strengthen health systems, including the operation of pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants and mobile clinics, the rehabilitation of a zonal laboratory, supply chain strengthening, and support to community health workers and community-based organizations.

"Ensuring the continuity of treatment is a priority, and UNDP is supporting Sudan national HIV/TB program in mapping operational health facilities and tracing all patients requiring HIV and TB treatment," said Thair Shraideh, acting Resident Representative, UNDP Sudan. "UNDP is committed to providing lifesaving medical treatment and rehabilitating health systems across Sudan. UNDP support follows previous shipments of critical medical supplies and equipment, financed by the Global Fund, since the conflict began."

"The ongoing conflict has crippled the health system and the needs in the country are urgent and severe," said Mark Edington, Head of Grant Management at the Global Fund. "Access to critical health services is limited, and people are dying from lack of access to basic and essential health care and medicines. We are thankful to the Federal Ministry of Health who has been at the forefront to ensure that vital HIV, TB and malaria services are reaching affected and vulnerable communities, with the support of partners on the ground like UNDP and UNICEF."

Global Fund-financed programs in Sudan support the supply of essential medicines to public health facilities in the country, including:

100% of antiretroviral medicines for people living with HIV.

100% of anti-tuberculosis medicines.

100% of malaria medicines (artemisinin-based combination therapies), 100% of rapid diagnostic tests for public health and community-based services, and 100% of insecticide-treated mosquito nets for the planned 2025 mass net distribution campaign in very-high and high-burden areas for malaria.

Through C19RM, the Global Fund has also invested in PSA plants to produce medical oxygen; mobile clinics; incinerators to support waste management; personal protective equipment (PPE); as well as community-based activities and laboratory and surveillance systems strengthening.