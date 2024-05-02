Kenya: Tifa Poll - 47pc of Kenyans Say Nakhumicha to Blame for Prolonged Doctors' Strike

Nairobi — 47 percent of Kenyans who participated in a the survey conducted by the Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) believe Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha is the most responsible for the prolonged medical workers' strike.

The TIFA survey was conducted between April 27-29 and targeted 2,912 respondents across 9 zones. It was conducted via telephone with respondents whose contacts were collected face to face.

Lead Researcher Tom Wolf explained that more respondents faulted Nakumicha more than any other official despite President William Ruto's position that the Government lacks the funds to implement demands fronted by the striking health workers.

"It is the Health CS who attracts more blame than any other official or entity for the medical workers' industrial action, even though (as she and others have said it is the 'lack of sufficient funds in Treasury' that has supposedly made it impossible for most of the medics' demands to be met," he said.

Speaking during Labour Day Celebrations, President William Ruto reteriated that the government is unable to meet all their demands wholly due to financial constraints.

"I beseech doctors to go back to work, we will sort things out, fix the economy and everyone will get their due in the future. We must be brutally honest with one another, there is no need to lie," he said

28 percent of Kenyans cited the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) as the most responsible for the strike while 8 percent of the respondents faulted respective county governments.

5 percent of Kenyans lay the blame on the Salary Remuneration Commission while the Council of Governors and Head of Public Service (SRC) each registered 1 percent.

The doctors, clinicians, medical laboratory technicians have been on strike since March 14.

They have been protesting the government's failure to post medical interns and obey a 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) on doctors' labour terms.

The Cabinet last week approved a Sh70,000 offer for the medical interns in place of the Sh206,000 set in the 2017 CBA. The doctors have rejected the offer.