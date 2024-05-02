Mozambique: More Than 200 Registration Posts Extended Their Opening Hours

More than 200 of the over 1,000 registration posts visited by our correspondents on Sunday, the last day of registration, had to stay open later than the official closing time of 16.00, due to the continued presence of potential voters in the queues.

But our correspondents found that in most others, by noon there was no one registering at the great majority of the registration posts. The districts in the southern provinces, and in the far north (except for Nampula), namely Maputo, Gaza, Inhambane, Cabo Delgado and Niassa, had very few registration posts that extended the hours of registration.

The centre of the country, especially Tete and Zambezia, was the region with most posts that extended the registration, followed by Nampula.

Many posts that remained open late had been seriously affected by bad weather, which impeded the solar panels, meaning machines had no power to operate.

By province of the posts visited by our correspondents that remained open late were:

Zambézia: 67.

Tete: 53

Nampula: 26

Manica: 23

Sofala: 21

Inhambane: 17

Niassa: 8

Maputo: 4

Gaza: 2

In Gaza, the registration post at the Chonguene basic EPC closed while there were still voters waiting to be registered.