Mozambique: STAE Told to Register Children in Nyamayabue

The number of potential voters seeking to register Nyamayabue, Mutarara, Tete has jumped. In the first fortnight of April, the Nyamayabue municipal area saw only 2 and 3 people registered per brigade per day. Mutarara Velha did not register a single voter on some days. But since 24 April, the number of new voters has exploded to 40 in each post in the municipal area. And for the brigades outside the municipality, the number of new voters has risen to slightly more than 100 voters a day.

This rise follows an instruction that the district branch of STAE received from the Frelimo District Committee to register 15 and 16 year old children. CIP Eleições spoke to many children who were registering at the brigades in the Agriza neighbourhood, located in the Mutarara Secondary School, and at the Dona Ana EPC. When questioned, the Supervisor of the Agriza neighbourhood brigade replied that she tried to act within the norms learned during her training, including not registering adolescents aged less than the voting age of 18 years, but she was threatened by a community leader, and by one of her chiefs.