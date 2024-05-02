Mozambique: In Brief

Voter rolls on display until 3 May: The official period in which voters can consult the voter rolls displayed at the voter registration posts where they voters registered, in order to check whether their names are included begins on today and continues to 3 May.

Tanzanian detained for falsifying documents: A man of Tanzanian nationality is being held by the police in Marrupa, Niassa, accused of attempting to falsify documents in order to register. He is 47-year-old Abdul Kadre Suleimane, who is an informal miner in the Lureco mining area. His detention happened at Moto, Messengurse, Marrupa-sede administrative post, 67 kilometres from Marrupa. The police commander in Marupa, Eufausio Agirá Tivane, said that the case reached the hands of the police through a denunciation made by the MDM monitor at that post. The citizen now in detention was carrying two identification documents with different data.

Two women were detained in Nacala-a-Velha district on Sunday (28 April) by the police after the MDM delegate at the Macupe registration post, Vida Nova, Ger-Ger administrative post, caught them red-handed trying to obtain more than one voter card. According to the MDM delegate these are not the only people with this intention. He said a group has been formed to register at all the posts, so that they can later vote at all the polling stations.

300 voters cards were found with brigade member in Alto Molócuè, last week .He is currently detained in the Alto Molócuè District Police command.

There are instructions that the targets must be met in the registration posts that are deserted in the city of Chókwè, in Gaza, brigade members have told “CIP Eleições”. The brigade members say they do not understand how and where they are to find the numbers demanded by STAE.

Graciano Limpeza, the régulo (traditional chief) of Senhabuzua, in Chemba, Sofala, expelled a Renamo monitor, Martinho Jô, from the Senhabuzua registration post. The case occurred on 15 April and entered the district attorney’s office last week, but there is still no solution. Renamo accuses the régulo of being used by Frelimo.