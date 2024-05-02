Somalia: UN Special Representative Catriona Laing Bids Farewell to Southwest State of Somalia

Baidoa — The UN Special Representative for Somalia, Catriona Laing, recently concluded her farewell visits to the Southwest State of Somalia, where she met with President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed 'Laftagareen' in Baidoa.

The visit was marked by discussions on a range of topics, including state-building efforts, Somalia's constitutional review process, the National Consultative Council (NCC), elections, humanitarian aid, and security issues.

During the meeting, both parties highlighted the importance of the state-building process and the role of the NCC in the constitutional review process. President Laftagareen assured Laing of his commitment to inclusive dialogue and efforts to encourage President Deni from Puntland to return to the NCC, ensuring that all voices are heard in the discussions on the Constitution's chapters.

Elections were also a significant topic, with President Laftagareen commended for the work already done to formulate district councils and the inclusion of good female representation on six of his district councils.

The importance of 'one person, one vote' at the district level was emphasized, with both parties agreeing that this is a crucial step towards embedding democracy in the society.

The fight against Al-Shabaab and the ongoing security transition were discussed, with the President and the Special Representative acknowledging the importance of the campaign's continuation and stabilization efforts to showcase the state's role in areas recovered from Al-Shabaab.

Lastly, the meeting addressed the humanitarian challenges faced by Baidoa, with both parties committed to transitioning from crisis response to building resilience and development. This includes Baidoa's engagement with climate finance initiatives to support the region.

Laing's visit to the Southwest State of Somalia marks her farewell to the region as her tenure as the Special Representative comes to an end. Her efforts in the region have been focused on supporting Somalia's security, stability, and development through a range of advisory and support mechanisms.

As Somalia continues its journey towards peace and stability, the discussions held during Laing's visit underscore the ongoing challenges and the international community's commitment to supporting Somalia's state-building efforts.