Zimbabwe: Eminent Historian Prof Munjeri Dies

Renowned historian Prof Dawson Munjeri, a specialist in culture and heritage studies who was internationally acclaimed for his work in safeguarding heritage in Zimbabwe and many other countries, has died.

Prof Munjeri, who was Zimbabwe's cultural ambassador to Unesco and an expert in heritage conservation and monitoring in many countries, passed away at his home in Helensvale, Harare on April 29.

He was 75.

"Prof Munjeri passed away at his home in Helensvale last night (Monday) around 8.45pm. He had been unwell for some time. He had been in and out of hospital for a long time," a family spokesman told The Herald on Tuesday.

"We have lost a loving father, a fountain of knowledge and a true patriot. His intellectual and scientific contribution to the conservation of heritage sites in Zimbabwe and across the world was significant. We have lost a legendary and caring father who deeply loved Zimbabwe and Africa."

Prof Munjeri played an instrumental role in the preservation of culture and heritage in Zimbabwe, Africa and numerous other countries across the world.

His interdisciplinary approach and open personality, throughout his professional career and life, inspired numerous heritage practitioners and professionals in the world.

Prof Munjeri's 53 books and numerous other articles explored oral traditions and oral history, museology; tangible and intangible heritage, legal frameworks on heritage and sustainable development.

Prof Munjeri shared his extensive knowledge and passion for heritage with the world at large, contributing to scholarly debate on culture and heritage studies.

His contribution to the history of material and intangible culture on heritage issues was immense and he laid the groundwork for others to challenge or expand, but never ignore.

"I just got news that we have lost one of our luminaries in the heritage sector -- Prof Dawson Munjeri," said Prof Munyaradzi Manyanga -- Bantu Mosaics Research Associate and Executive Dean of the School of Heritage and Education, Great Zimbabwe University.

"This is a sad day and my heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends and the entire heritage fraternity at this time. We lost an intellectual, a professional and a father figure who understood and had mastered the intricacies of heritage at all levels. He championed and advocated with success the acceptance and integration of African values in World Heritage listing.

"Prof Munjeri's passing is a huge loss to the country, region and the world."

And locally, he was a research professor, Centre for Cultural Heritage at the Great Zimbabwe University and visiting professor for Masters Programme (Heritage Studies) at Midlands State University.

He was born on 11 July 1949. Prof Munjeri did secondary education at Fletcher High School in Gweru and later enrolled for a BA Honours History degree at University of Rhodesia in 1973.

In 1981, he did a Postgraduate Diploma in Information Systems and Librarianship at the University of Wales, UK and in 2010 he completed his PhD studies in International Relations and Diplomacy.

His dissertation looked at international treaties on cultural and natural heritage in the context of Sub-Saharan Africa.

Prof Munjeri started his work as an oral historian at the National Archives of Zimbabwe in 1978 before working as a regional director, National Museums and Monuments in 1983.

He worked in this position until 1987. From 1987 to 1993, he served as deputy executive director of the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.

He worked as executive director of National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe from 1993 to 2002.

From 2002 to 2017, Prof Munjeri served as the Deputy Permanent Delegate of Zimbabwe to UNESCO in Paris, France.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He served as President of the 17th General Assembly of States Parties to the World Heritage Convention from 2009 to 2010.

Prof Munjeri sat on the executive board of UNESCO, Editorial Board of the International Journal of Cultural Property and numerous other councils and boards.

He participated in various World Heritage Centre list evaluation missions to South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and many other countries.

He was also a member of several expert groups, notably the one tasked with reviewing the Operational Guidelines for the Implementation of the World Heritage Convention from 2000 to 2004 and another to draft the text of the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Prof Munjeri is survived by four children -- Theresa, Eugene, Kudzai, Farai and 10 grandchildren.

His wife passed away three years ago.

Mourners are gathered at number 19 Jacarana Drive, Helensvale, Harare.