Zimbabwe: Korea Enhances Local Agricultural Productivity

Korea is enhancing Zimbabwe's poultry and maize productivity by improving indigenous chicken farming and expanding drought-resistant maize varieties.

The Asian country is also developing appropriate technology for the expansion of orange-fleshed sweet potatoes in Zimbabwe.

It has also helped improve chicken feed using Black Soldier Larvae and establishing water and fertiliser management technology for the sustainable production of green vegetables.

Through the Korean Partnership for Innovation of Agriculture (KOPIA), launched by the Rural Development Administration (RDA), Korea aims to give back to the international community by sharing experiences and knowledge with African countries to aid in fighting poverty.

Addressing journalists during an exchange on cooperation between Korea and Africa, RDA director-general of the Technology Cooperation Bureau Mr Kim Hwang-yong said in Zimbabwe they were contributing to food self-sufficiency by expanding drought-tolerant varieties.

"From 2023 to 2024, KOPIA Zimbabwe Centre disseminated stable production technologies for maize, which was reducing in yield despite being a staple crop," he said.

"The drought-tolerant maize variety SIRDAMAIZE 113, developed by the Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre (SIRDC), was tested on 13 farms covering 100 hectares in the chronically drought-affected area of Hwedza. SIRDC was provided maize seed processing facilities to establish a foundation for expanding the distribution of selected drought-tolerant maize varieties.

"This project aims ultimately to distribute drought-tolerant maize varieties throughout Zimbabwe.

"We are also improving indigenous chicken weight and developing self-sufficient feed mixing ratio models."

Mr Hwang-yong said from 2021 to 2023, KOPIA Zimbabwe Centre built new and improved chicken coops and administered vaccinations regularly resulting in a 25 percent weight increase and mortality rate reduction from 25 percent to 5 percent.

He said the distribution of solar-powered incubators increased hatchability by 2,3 fold, daily egg production by 2,7, and the number of reared chickens by 3,7.

"Additionally, an optimal feed mixing ratio model was developed, increasing the number of participating farms by approximately five-fold, while quadrupling the average income. Moreover, cooperatives were organised to establish a sustainable business foundation," Mr Hwang-yong said.

He said farming required a wealth of knowledge, access to vital information and the right equipment.

"Being aware of such issues, RDA has been committed to implementing KOPIA's projects for the past 15 years. Through the KOPIA programme, seasoned agricultural experts are dispatched to partner nations as KOPIA Centre directors.

"They immerse themselves in local communities year-round, collaborating with local researchers to tailor agricultural technologies to suit specific needs. In that process, they share Korea's wealth of experience in agricultural technology development and dissemination."

Mr Hwang-yong said as agricultural productivity rises, so does the prosperity of rural economies and communities, leading to healthier lives while children gain better access to education.

He said Governments will also benefit, reduce their reliance on food imports, and use agriculture as a catalyst for broader economic growth.

"This is the world we envision through KOPIA. Despite the hurdles, KOPIA has achieved significant milestones throughout the years.

"This is the result of our dedication to putting our best foot forward, driven by a commitment to humanity, the humanitarian mission, and to strengthening strategic global cooperation and forging partnerships worldwide."

KOPIA Zimbabwe Center researcher Mr Jisu Park said after participating in activities of applying poultry farming techniques to improve indigenous chicken feed, he felt a sense of accomplishment in Korean agricultural technology.

"I was recommended by my professor to apply for a researcher position, which brought me to Zimbabwe. Here, every day was spent witnessing the blend of blessed climates and advanced agricultural technologies from Korea, contributing to the development of Zimbabwean agriculture.

"The final on-site evaluation of the KOPIA indigenous chicken cooperation project was a showcase of how surprising changes and growth can be brought about by the dissemination of agricultural technology. Looking into the eyes of the enthusiastic farmers with glimmering hope in their eyes, I began looking inward and thinking about my mindset as a researcher," he said.

Mr Park said the experiences made him realise that agriculture transcended borders and helped him break free from traditional perceptions of agriculture.

"Together with the KOPIA Zimbabwe Center, both I as a researcher, and the agricultural and farming people in Zimbabwe are developing and growing," he said.