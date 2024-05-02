Zimbabwe: Post Cabinet Briefing - Journalists Support Proposed Principles of Media Practitioners' Bill

Cabinet received a report on the Hosting of the First United Nations Tourism Africa Gastronomy Forum, as presented by the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Honourable Barbara Rwodzi. Zimbabwe will be hosting the United Nations Tourism Africa Gastronomy Forum, the first on the African continent, in Victoria Falls from July 26 t0 28, 2024. Zimbabwe was chosen to host the Forum in the wake of an exceptional exhibition of the country's culture and cuisine by a Zimbabwean delegation at a similar Forum held in Spain in October 2023.

Zimbabwe received 100 scholarships from UN Tourism, during the Forum in Spain, targeting Zimbabwean beneficiaries. The scholarships have all been taken up by students in Culinary Departments and Schools across Zimbabwe. All the country's 10 provinces benefited from the scholarships.

Meanwhile, Government is in the process of establishing a Gastronomy Tourism Academy in Victoria Falls to serve Zimbabwe and the whole of Africa.

The prestigious event in Victoria Falls will further validate His Excellency the President's untiring efforts to establish our country as a global leader in Heritage-based Tourism and Hospitality.

ADDITIONAL PRINCIPLES OF THE ZIMBABWE MEDIA COMMISSION AMENDMENT BILL

Cabinet considered and approved the additional Principles to amend the Zimbabwe Media Commission Act [ Chapter 10:35], as presented by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

The nation is advised that the additional amendments to the Act will ensure that all identified gaps are covered. The amendments will also standardise training in journalism and mass communication thereby entrenching professionalism. Furthermore, the definition of a media practitioner will be expanded, and a Media Council of Zimbabwe established for purposes of regulating the media.

The additional Principles also cover the ownership of Mass Media Services in the country, tenure of office for Commissioners and the reporting structure. Foreign ownership of mass media services in Zimbabwe will be limited in order to promote local content, local business and employment. Zimbabwe Media Commissioners will serve for a one five-year term, which is renewable once, and the Commission shall report to the Minister as provided for in the Constitution. The addition principles are a results of the many consultative meetings with ZW, MAZ and ZMC. The journalists support the proposed principles.

PRINCIPLES OF THE MEDIA PRACTITIONERS' BILL

Cabinet considered and approved the Principles of the Media Practitioners' Bill, as presented by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services. The Bill will professionalise media practitioners and define media practitioners, and will allow the Independence and co-regulation of the media practitioners. It will also allow the growth and development of the media industry.

The nation is advised that the Media Practitioners' Bill seeks to create a legal framework that outlines parameters for the regulation of the media as provided for in section 249(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. This entails the creation of a Zimbabwe Media Practitioners Council, which will be responsible for the regulation and enforcement of professionalism among all media practitioners. The Media Council will use delegated power from the Zimbabwe Media Commission to discipline its members.

The Media Practitioners Council will also deal with conduct and ethics. Media Practitioners/Councillors will be elected and will include nominees from the Editors' forum, public media institutions, private media institutions and academic institutions.

ADDITIONAL PRINCIPLES OF THE BROADCASTING SERVICES AMENDMENT ACT

Cabinet considered and approved, the Principles for Additional Amendments to the Broadcasting Services Act [ Chapter 12:06], which were presented by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Honourable Dr. Jenfan Muswere.

As the nation may recall, the first set of principles for the amendment of the Broadcasting Services Act were approved by Cabinet in 2019. The proposed additional principles are therefore meant to address shortcomings which were identified in the document, which is being drafted. The additional amendments will, among other provisions, provide for the following:

a) ensuring gender balance in the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe Board; b) introduction of annual applications for broadcasting frequency spectrum licences; c) broadening and introducing new definitions under Section 38A; and d) prohibition of the sale of motor vehicle registration licence or motor vehicle insurance cover or policy to a person without a current radio licence or an exemption from ZBC under Section 38B.

In terms of the amended Act, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation revenue base will be broadened since it will be mandatory for all motorists to have a current radio licence before either disposing their vehicles or on purchasing motor vehicle cover or policy.

UPDATE ON SUMMER MARKETING AND WINTER CEREALS PLAN

Cabinet received and adopted the update on Summer Marketing and Winter Cereals Plan which was presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Honourable Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka.

Cabinet is advising the nation that according to the results of the "Second Round of Crops, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment" of April 18, 2024, the country's updated food balance sheet to March 2025, indicates a shortfall of 598 425 metric tonnes at a consumption level of 7.5kg per person per month to 1 108 425 tonnes at a consumption of 10kg per person per month. The food security balance sheet comprises; (1) stock held by individuals, private sector and Government; (2) the meagre El Nino-induced drought harvest gleanings; (3) imports by Government and the private sector; and (4) winter cereal production.

The wheat-based food security strategic intervention will reduce the import requirement by Government by 486 000 metric tonnes, which is equivalent to US$189,5 million. Sufficient resources will therefore be deployed towards the timeous payments for local grain deliveries. The shortfall in grain requirements will be met through imports by the private sector which has indicated the capacity to import 1 000 000 metric tonnes between April 2024 and March 2025 to mitigate the effects of drought.

The Grain Marketing Board stocks as at 25 April, 2024 for maize, traditional grains and Strategic Grain Reserve Wheat are 308 139 metric tonnes, including wheat that is available for sale of 122 072 metric tonnes.

Cumulatively, Government has 430 211 tonnes.

Regarding the summer crops marketing update, the nation is informed that 6 998 tonnes of the grains and oilseeds has been marketed to date.

A total of 142 000 hectares is being earmarked for irrigation and the various crops planned for winter production are wheat on 120 000 hectares; barley on 7 000 hectares; maize/sorghum on 3 200 hectares; and potatoes on 6 750 hectares to produce over 800 000 tonnes of which 600 000 tonnes shall be wheat for food security. The wheat production hectarage will be sponsored by the banks; the Presidential Input Scheme; ARDA (Estates + Joint Ventures); the Food Crop Contractors Association (FCCA); and self-financing. To date, 60 139 hectares have been contracted under the various schemes, out of which 1 352.5 hectares have already been planted.

The Government and stakeholders are tracking 11 winter wheat production enablers, mainly: power, water, seed, fertiliser, fuel, farmer outstanding payments, finance, coordination, monitoring and evaluation, migratory pests, mechanization and chemicals.

Despite the El Nino-induced drought and Declaration of the State of Disaster by His Excellency the President, Government wishes to assure the nation that there are sufficient plans to provide affordable grains through sale or Social Welfare channels till March 2025, when the next harvest is expected.

PROGRESS ON THE FIRST 100-DAY CYCLE OF 2024

Cabinet received reports on progress made in the implementation of priority projects for the 1st 100-Day Cycle of 2024, as presented by the Ministers of Health and Child Care; Energy and Power Development; and Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

The Acting Minister of Health and Child Care, Honourable Prof Paul Mavima reported progress on projects under his purview as follows:

the construction of Pharmacy stores at Dombotombo Clinic, Marondera; Nyamuzuwe and Makosa Rural Hospitals and Chikondoma Clinic in Mutoko; Chiveso and Katanya Clinics, Bindura; Guruve and Kemutamba Clinics in Guruve; and Gonono Clinic in Mbire are 95 percent complete, with finishing touches in progress; the refurbishment of the Genomic Sequencing Laboratory at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital is at 80 percent completion level;

iii. the installation of X-ray machine at Victoria Falls Hospital is at 95 percent of completion;

the construction of a mega water tank at Chitungwiza Central Hospital is 50 percent complete; and the construction of an Incinerator at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital is 65 percent of complete, with all of the main equipment already at the site. The Minister of Energy and Power Development, Hon Edgar Moyo reported progress on projects being undertaken by his ministry as follows:- i) the 132 kilo-volt line under the Alaska-Karoi Power Transmission Rehabilitation Project was successfully completed, energised and commissioned in March 2024; ii) the 200 kilo-watt Hakwata Community Solar Project in Chipinge District was completed and commissioned, together with the construction and installation of 90 bio-digesters, the internal wiring and installation of 80 households and the drilling of three boreholes. The project will benefit 12 500 people directly;

iii) the 120 kilo-watt Chitulipasi Community Solar Project in Beitbridge District is now 85 percent complete. On completion, 27 homesteads, a primary school, a clinic, ZRP and RIDA camps, and a business centre will be connected to the solar grid; and

iv) the 23 mega-watt Centragrid Solar Power Station Phase II in Nyabira, Zvimba District has reached 93 percent of completion, with 100 percent installation of photovoltaic panels.

The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Honourable Professor Dr. Amon Murwira reported progress on projects under his purview as

follows:

establishment of Mutoko Bio-economy Cooking Oil Plant is 85 percent complete; the Bingwa Ecotourism innovation and Industrial Park is at 90 percent completion;

iii. the Modified Coal Tar Project in Zvishavane is 60 percent complete;

construction of a Satellite Communication and Earth Observation Centre is 85 percent complete; the Manicaland State University Fencing Project is 85 percent complete; and the Integrated Skills Expansion and Outreach Programme is 80 percent complete.

STATE VISIT TO ZIMBABWE AND OFFICIAL OPENING OF ZIMBABWE INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR (ZITF) BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR WILLIAM RUTO, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA: 26-27 APRIL 2024

Cabinet received a report on the State Visit to Zimbabwe by His Excellency, Dr William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, from 26 to 27 April 2024, as presented by the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable Prof Dr. Amon Murwira.

The nation is informed that His Excellency, Dr Fredrick Ruto undertook a highly successful State Visit to Zimbabwe at the invitation of his counterpart, His Excellency, the President Cde. Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa. Dr Ruto officially opened the 64th Edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair on 27 April, 2024.

Cabinet is pleased to advise that the two Presidents presided over the signing of nine Instruments of Cooperation that were recommended by the 4th Session of the Zimbabwe-Kenya Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) held in Harare from 21 to 23 April 2024. The two leaders agreed to elevate the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation to a Bi-National Commission. His Excellency President Ruto offered to host the inaugural Bi-National Commission in Kenya in 2026. President Ruto also thanked the Government of Zimbabwe for the generous donation of 100 metric tonnes of oxygen to Kenya during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2022. The Kenyan President pledged to donate US$1 million worth of food products to Zimbabwe to alleviate the effects of El Nino- induced drought. The donation includes 30 000 bags of maize.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

OFFICIAL VISIT TO TEHRAN, THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN

Cabinet received and adopted the Report on the Official Visit to Tehran by the Honourable Vice President, Dr. C.G.D.N. Chiwenga, undertaken from 26 to 30 April, 2024.

The Hon. Vice President represented His Excellency the President as Guest of Honour at the Second Iran-Africa Economic Conference held in Tehran, Iran. The objectives of Zimbabwe's participation at the Conference were to explore opportunities for economic multi-sectoral cooperation, and to gain insight into progress made since the signing of 12 Memoranda of Understanding with Iran. Honourable Vice President Chiwenga held 3 bilateral meetings with the President of Iran, Ayatollah Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi; First Vice President of Iran, Mr. Mohammad Mokhber Dzefuli and the Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare, and Co-Chair of the Zimbabwe-Iran Joint Permanent Commission, Mr. Solat Mortazavi. The Vice President also toured targeted specific exhibitions at the Iran Expo 2024.

The nation is being advised that Iran has offered to train Technical Vocational Education and Training lecturers and students through an offer of 1 000 scholarships. Zimbabwe will also send to Iran technical personnel to be trained on dialysis machine production and maintenance. The setting up of a tractor assembly plant in the country by the Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company will also be expedited.

Furthermore, the two countries resolved to enhance cooperation through the facilitation of free movement of goods and people through a conducive visa regime, the creation of a joint monitoring team for the implementation of all Memoranda of Understanding and the establishment of a joint team to draw up a ten-year plan and road map for the cooperation between the two countries.

ACCIDENT ALONG THE HARARE-MASVINGO HIGHWAY

Cabinet received a report on the traffic accident that occurred along the Harare-Masvingo Road, as presented by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable Felix Mhona.

The nation is informed that a serious road accident occurred at the 52 km peg along the Harare-Masvingo highway on Friday, 26 April 2024, resulting in the death of 15 people and a number of serious injuries. The injured people were admitted at Chivhu and Chitungwiza Hospitals. Government immediately declared the accident a National Disaster and assisted the bereaved families. Government will also meet the medical bills of the injured persons.

Cabinet noted that a number of accidents are taking place between Harare and Chivhu, and has decided to upgrade the Chivhu Hospital. Cabinet has appealed to all drivers to be careful on the roads in order to avoid these accidents.

Government commissariat with all those who lost their loved ones.