Zimbabwe: Buju Gives Tonderai Ndiraya Ultimatum

Ambitious Simba Bhora have been blowing hot and cold so far this season and club president Simba "Buju" Ndoro is not amused by their lack of consistency.

The Shamva outfit were easily the busiest side on the transfer market as they brought in a host of players to match their audacious bid for the 2024 Castle Lager Premiership football title.

Simba Bhora are, however, still to play with the kind of swagger that can convince some doubters that they will keep pace with the leading pack.

And their club executives and fans are an impatient lot with some even demanding coach Tonderai Ndiraya's head following a tepid 1-1 draw at home against TelOne.

Some within the leadership wanted the coach fired. But, Ndoro felt it was a harsh call and stood in his corner.

However, Ndoro insisted he was not happy with the lack of consistency in the Simba Bhora performances.

He told Zimpapers Sports that he would do what is best for the team should coach Ndiraya and his technical crew fail to collect four points in their next two fixtures.

Simba Bhora are away to newboys Chegutu Pirates at Baobab on Sunday where they are expected to renew their rivalry of two years ago with "Zaire".

After the visit to Chegutu Pirates, they will receive champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at Wadzanai, the following weekend.

The Miners have gained just a point in their last three previous assignments and trail leaders Highlanders by four points.

"I'm very disappointed with how the team is playing, I would be lying if I said I'm satisfied with our commitment levels.

"I have done everything in my power to meet the demands of the fans, players, and coaches. I deserve better in return not what is on the ground. "We are not going to achieve our goals if we are comfortable with this pace and everything will not be the same if we fail to collect four points in our next two games," said Ndoro. Ndiraya on his part has blamed the team's poor run for what he termed a punishing schedule. He argues that his troops have not been afforded much time to recover resulting in their struggles.

"Repeatedly we appealed for the fixtures to be moved so that our players could recover from the fatigue caused by the travelling that happened. "We travelled more than 3,000 kilometres across four matches. These players are human and we have got to give them time to recover so that they can give us what we know they can deliver.

"We were very disadvantaged and we are lucky to come out with a point against TelOne," he said of Saturday's game.