Zimbabwe: Ex-Spain-Based Star Joins Dembare

Nicholas Guyo is set for a reunion with childhood friend and ex-FC Malaga City teammate Martin Mapisa at Dynamos with his deal almost complete.

For the past five years, Guyo has been hip-hopping, just like fringe Warriors goalkeeper Mapisa, in lower Spanish division clubs, and at one point the two shared the dressing room at FC Malaga City.

Groomed at the famous Aces Youth Soccer Academy, the pair showed a lot of potential with Guyo briefly taking the domestic Premiership by storm at CAPS United in 2018.

Mapisa went straight to Spain while Guyo spent six months at the Green Machine before joining South African First Division side Ubuntu from where he reunited with Mapisa in Spain.

But after spending half a decade trying to find themselves in the lower echelons of Spanish football, Mapisa decided to retrace his footsteps back home and he penned a contract with Dynamos.

He has kept the goals for the Glamour Boys in the last six games and he is one of the top performers for Genesis Mangombe's side.

And Guyo has followed suit with the forward expected to be registered by the Harare giants before the mid-season window in June.

"I have spent some years in Spain where I have turned out for several clubs in the lower divisions including CD Lucena, FC Malaga City, and CD Villa," said Guyo.

"But I have decided to re-launch my career back home. I am happy to be back home. It's been a long time since I left home so I am excited and I feel good to play for Dynamos.

"I am also happy to be reuniting with Martin Mapisa at Dynamos. I am eager to showcase myself and see what comes up next."

The 25-year-old is expected to add some impetus to the Glamour Boys, who are looking to win their first league title since 2014.

And Mangombe believes he has what it takes to play some significant roles for DeMbare.

"Nicholas (Guyo) is certainly a good addition to the team. We are running around to have his papers in order. We know what he can give us as a team especially given what we want to achieve," said Mangombe.

"He is one of the best players I have coached and we are working round the clock to have everything in order so that we can register him."

Mangombe has been under immense pressure from some sections of fans who feel that the Glamour Boys have not been punching according to their weight.

They have 10 points to their name, eight behind leaders Highlanders after playing eight matches, a game less than Bosso after their duel against Chegutu Pirates was suspended due to crowd trouble.

But the former Yadah coach reckons these are early days and the positive signs at Dynamos especially after collecting four points in their last two games indicate the good times to roll at the team.

"I love the Dynamos fans and I appreciate the support they are giving me and the team. I am sure you will agree with me that we have improved a lot from how we started the league.

"We are fully aware of the fact that we play for our fans and I want them to be happy. We have been seeing some flaws we have at the team and we have been working to rectify them.

"At the end of the day, it is about having the brand of football that makes everyone at Dynamos proud and we also need to make sure that the results correspond well with the nature of football we play."

Dynamos play Chicken Inn in their next league game at Barbourfields on Saturday.

MatchDay 10 fixtures:

Saturday: Bikita Minerals v TelOne (Sakubva)

Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab)

Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Herentals College v Yadah (Rufaro)

FC Platinum v GreenFuel (Mandava)

ZPC Kariba v Manica Diamonds (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Chegutu Pirates v Simba Bhora (Baobab)

CAPS United v Hwange (Rufaro)

Arenel Movers v Highlanders (Barbourfields