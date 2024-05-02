Kenya: Mtek, Britam in a Deal to Cover Phones Against Theft

1 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — mTek and Britam have formed an alliance with Buy Simu to offer insurance for phones in Kenya and extend coverage for phone products in the country.

According to Mtek's CEO, Bente Krogmann, offering insurance reduces instances of defaults resulting in phone losses or damages, and thus reinforces customer satisfaction and enhances customer retention rates.

"The provision of insurance coverage for devices translates into reduced instances of defaults resulting from phone loss or damages, thereby bolstering customer satisfaction," he said.

"Improved customer satisfaction levels contribute to enhanced customer retention rates, fostering long-term relationships and loyalty."

According to the operations manager at Buy Simu Grace Karanja, the partnership would not only eliminate the risks associated with the device but also guarantee financial security.

"We are thrilled to partner with mTek to offer insurance coverage to our esteemed clients. By integrating gadget insurance into our offerings, BuySimu actively mitigates risks associated with the device for both consumers and the company. This initiative enhances financial security by protecting against potential financial losses stemming from device-related incidents."

Furthermore, Britam's director of partnerships and digital asserted that the move would give the Suy Simu company a solution that meets their company's and customers needs.

"We are delighted about this partnership giving Buy Simu a solution that meets their needs. This is in line with our purpose of safeguarding dreams and aspirations," he stated.

