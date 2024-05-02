Ethiopia: Everyone's Effort Count in Making National Dialogue a Success

Today, May 1st, the global community is marking the International Workers' Day, also known as May Day, under the theme: "Ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate."

The day is celebrated in many countries around the world in recognition of the effort, perseverance and contribution of workers for their respective communities as well as to inform them about their rights and protect them from exploitation.

According to various historical accounts, the celebration of Workers' Day traces its roots back to a movement that took place in the United States in the 19th-century. At the time, hundreds of thousands of workers held a massive strike demanding for an eight-hour workday, to have a decent pay and better working conditions.

Since that time, May 1 has been observed as an International Workers' Day in many countries across the globe. And nowadays, the day is celebrated not only to pay tribute to workers' contribution to the society and to celebrate successes, but also to advocate for the rights of working people and promote a fairer and a better future for all workforces across all fields.

Today, Ethiopia is also marking this historic day for the 49th time with various events, including holding panel discussions.

It is an undeniable fact that the working class is a strong force that has a potential to bring about positive change and ensure development. It is also a key actor that plays a crucial role in preventing violence, strengthening solidarity, cementing social cohesion and promoting lasting peace within a given country by organizing under labor unions.

Mainly as peace is a key ingredient to work, to earn living and prosper, labor unions should endeavor towards ensuring peace.

The Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions (CETU) has also been executing various activities towards human solidarity; maintaining unity and peace throughout the country.

Recently, the Confederation has urged employees of government and private institutions to go above and beyond and contribute their share to the success of the National Dialogue initiative that the country is currently working on.

In a statement made in relation to the International Workers' Day, President of the Confederation, Kassahun Folo said that the Confederation is working with commitment to execute the responsibility bestowed upon it by employees accordingly and their queries get answered.

According to him, though the questions that were being raised by the workers in Ethiopia are being answered over the course of time, there are still undone assignments and unsolved problems. To this end, the Federation is working in coordination with relevant governmental and nongovernmental organizations.

"The Ethiopian National Dialogue initiative is one to address and provide solutions to many of the country's problems. Thus, workers engaged in any institutions and sectors should exert utmost effort and do their level best to make the national dialogue initiative a success by actively participating in the national dialogue process," remarked.

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission has announced that it is readying itself to discharge all the responsibilities bestowed on it. The dialogue among different actors and interest groups is anticipated to resolve many of the challenges that the country faces and reach consensus for the reason dialogue provides a platform for all and allows participants to reflect their ideas and concerns openly.

In this regard, as one of the segments of the society, the Ethiopian workforces have a vital role to play in supporting the national dialogue process in every possible way. Thus, they have to contribute their share and help to ensure a successful national dialogue process.