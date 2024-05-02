Ethiopia: Catholic Church Pledges Support to Clean Ethiopia Movement

- Actively partakes in dev't activities

The Ethiopian Catholic Church expressed desire of contributing share towards the success of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's (PhD) Clean Cities - Healthy Lives initiative and to implement the project in its institutions.

The Ethiopian Catholic Church Archbishop Cardinal Berhaneyesus Demerew told journalists yesterday that the church has a firm belief in the need to nourish the culture of dignified toileting by building public toilets. "We are on the side of the government in the Clean Cities - Healthy Lives initiative which complies with the Christian teaching of cleanness."

"Dirty materials and other wastes should be discharged in modern manner to keep the city clean since cleanliness is happiness, health and wealth."

The Cardinal also stated that waste management and waste disposal that includes sewerage systems, waste food and dirty materials should be managed properly from the beginning to the end. The government's initiative in this regard is worth the support of different actors including religious institutions.

The cleaning equipment that is created by the youth in Addis Ababa is really appreciated and such innovations should be encouraged to inspire others to do similar activities thereby putting the vision to create a clean and healthy city in a solid base.

According to him, the Church would coordinate and implement the Clean Ethiopia movement in its schools, medical centers and in the form of social service for the benefit of the community while forming a strong partnership with the government.

Cardinal Berhaneyesus called on the faithful and the public at large to help the "Clean Cities - Healthy Lives" initiative and contribute their share in the vision to make cities a pleasant place to live.

It is to be recalled that PM Abiy Ahmed launched a new initiative to construct modern, clean, and dignified public restrooms under the theme Clean Cities - Healthy Lives.

He further noted that the Church is supporting development activities that have been undertaken in the country and extending humanitarian aid to communities in conflict-affected areas. Accordingly, the Church has reached conflict-impacted and internally displaced people in Tigray, Amhara and Oromia states.

Owing to the Church's collaboration with the government and other relevant stakeholders, conflict affected communities of Wollega and drought hit areas in the Borena zones of the Oromia State have also been getting humanitarian support.

"The Catholic Church has been providing the necessary support for all development activities which are underway and in the plan stage to benefit the community and help change their livelihoods," the Cardinal emphasized.