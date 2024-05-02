Ethiopia: Cetu Sends Greetings for Labor Day

Promises to ensure professional security, benefits

ADDIS ABABA - Having wished happy Labor Day 2024, the Confederation of the Ethiopian Trade Unions (CETU) vowed to engage actively in ensuring and promoting the rights and benefits of workers.

Nation is today marking workers day for the 135th internationally and 49th at the national level under the theme: "Seeking solutions for inflation and peace".

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), CETU President Kassahun Follo said that they have been exerting unreserved efforts to ensure workers' security and benefits through a safe working environment.

As to Kassahun, the Day is being held with ranges of panel discussions across the capital and other regional branches of Mekelle, Dire Dawa, Hawassa, Adama and Jimma. While commemorating the day, various complaints of workers will be voiced, he added.

Through establishing a board which is responsible for following up the set guideline for restructuring minimum wage, CETU is working tirelessly on addressing the issue for once and good, Kassahun said.

Moreover, this commemoration would also be a platform to recognize workers who have been playing their immense role toward upholding employees' rights in unfavorable environments, he indicated.

Urging the government to give swift response to the issue, Kassahun said that the government is also a highly responsible body to suggest solutions to safeguard the rights and securities of the workers in conflict affected areas.

"Due to the absence of committed, organized and well-structured guidelines for low -wage workers, these individuals have been seriously exploited," he added.

The confederation along with other stakeholders is currently working to effectuate and implement the set guideline in a proper manner, he underscored.