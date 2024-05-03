Africa: Why Is Advancing Women in Finance Important for the Future of Africa?

press release

Insights from Aishatu Debola Aminu: Country Director, New Faces New Voices-Nigeria

New Faces New Voices (NFNV) is a flagship initiative of the Graça Machel Trust committed to enhancing women's presence and impact within the financial sector. The network champions the cause of increasing women's access to finance and financial services to close the economic gap for women, as well as women entrepreneurs in Africa. Aishatu Debola Aminu is a force in Nigeria's financial inclusion space and a champion for women entrepreneurs and youth. Her story began in Kaura-Namoda, Zamfara State in Nigeria, and has since touched many lives through her work. From running her own businesses at a young age to guiding trade missions to China and consistently being an entrepreneurship mentor, her impact has been recognised with the prestigious Aminu Kano Excellence Award (AKEA). As the Country Director for New Faces New Voices in Nigeria, she has implemented her vision, creating pathways for women in business across West Africa. In this interview Aishatu shares insights into women's financial inclusion, how building the financial acumen of African women can ignite widespread economic advancement and the strategies to amplify the impact and visibility of women in financial leadership positions.

Question: What is the most rewarding aspect of your role in New Faces New Voices and your businesses?

Aishatu: The most fulfilling part of my work is the ability to significantly impact the social and economic advancement of women and youth. The rewards of this are deeply tied to my passion for women's economic advancement. With New Faces New Voices, I have balanced my involvement with managing my businesses. BIBI Nigeria Enterprises focuses on imports, and the Sanaha-Nigeria Company is dedicated to exports. More recently, I have expanded into importing household items for wholesale, diversifying beyond just retail. This strategic growth was orchestrated alongside my tenure as the Vice President of the Kano Chamber of Commerce, where I also branched out into production. I have embraced local production, moving beyond imports. Exploring more sustainable business practices and focusing on adding value locally such as producing coconut and sesame oil from our country's raw materials.

Question: What are the main challenges you face in your entrepreneurial journey and as a part of the Graça Machel Trust NFNV network?

Aishatu: The real challenge lies in addressing the social and economic barriers facing women. Often, they need more confidence and access to information. Sometimes, familial dynamics play a role, where a husband might feel threatened by his wife's success. Our goal is not just to build women's capacity, offer financial literacy, or boost their confidence; it is about helping them to help themselves. Encouraging openness about their challenges is part of my role, guiding them to build themselves up and, in turn, support others. This is not about discouraging traditional roles but understanding that a woman's growth benefits the family. Despite this, there remains a gap in recognising and granting women the opportunities and rights they deserve.

I urge women, especially young women, to assert themselves and claim their space at the decision-making table. My experience at the Nigeria Chamber of Commerce--being the sole woman on the Council for eight years--taught me the power of resilience. I climbed the ranks from Council member to Vice President of Corporate Affairs. Despite initial resistance, I was determined to leave a mark. And I did. I want every woman to be firm in her convictions, to stand her ground professionally and intellectually, and to be recognised for her impact. Even in the face of opposition, your determination can bring others around to respect and embrace your ideas.

Question: How have you navigated gender-related disadvantages in your career, and what's your perspective on women's advancement?

Aishatu: Personally, I have never felt disadvantaged by my gender. Men need to understand and support the inclusion of women at the decision-making table. There's truth in the saying, 'If you educate a woman, you educate a community.' Women are uniquely close to children and the community; they intimately understand the struggles neither men nor government officials can grasp from their air-conditioned offices, sometimes not seeing women's needs on the ground. The disadvantage lies not in being a woman but in society's failure to recognise the critical role women play.

Question: What made you join the Trusts' New Faces New Voices network?

Aishatu: I was one of the pioneering NFNV network members in 2010, when we met Mrs Graça Machel in Nairobi, alongside colleagues from countries like Egypt and Ethiopia. Joining the NFNV was not just a decision but seizing an opportunity it was a privilege. My early work with women in cross-border trade fuelled my passion. As a young woman, I used to buy African prints (cloth) during family trips across borders to sell in my community. I understood the critical nature of enabling women to make enough money to invest in their children's education. Working with the Trust gave me a platform to significantly impact women's lives. It has allowed me to support women and youth in their socioeconomic development. Being part of the Trust means being part of a strategic network that designs projects, conducts research, and builds capacity for women's economic advancement.

Question: What have you found to be the most valuable lessons from your experiences with the Graça Machel Trust?

Aishatu: My work with the Trust has notably honed my resilience; it has emboldened me more than my time working with a dozen men in the Chamber. Beyond that, it's been instrumental in building robust networks that bolster my professional and social connections, underscoring the importance of professional engagement. Leading a community of practice at the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2022 is a testament to this growth. There, my role was to identify and support women in financial institutions who could amplify our efforts for women in business. It is an honour to spearhead such an influential group within the Central Bank--it is a significant milestone and a privilege.

Question: In what ways has the Trust's network been instrumental in furthering your goals?

Aishatu: The Trust has been important in widening my reach, allowing me to connect with more women, especially at the grassroots and local community levels. It has also given me the opportunity to form a valuable sisterhood with other NFNV country directors from across Africa. Moreover, the Trust's influence was evident when Mrs Graça Machel accompanied me to a meeting at the Central Bank of Nigeria during the African Economic Summit 2012. That visit facilitated connections with the World Bank office in Nigeria, which continues to collaborate with us, attend our events and work together on projects. This network and support are invaluable.

Question: Can you share a memorable highlight from your time with the Trust?

Aishatu: One of my favourite moments that still brings both laughter and tears was during a network meeting. I spoke to Mrs. Machel about our achievements with New Faces New Voices Nigeria and expressed the desire to officially launch our Chapter. Her response was touching; she embraced me and called me one of her great ambassadors. Despite recognising the challenges in Nigeria, she encouraged me with heartfelt support. This moment was significant, and in 2017, through perseverance, we officially registered and launched the NFNV Nigeria chapter.

Question: How has your work through the network impacted your professional life?

Aishatu: My work with the network has been incredibly rewarding. It has allowed me to connect with mentors who have enriched not only my businesses but my overall professional experience. This is why I am passionate about advancing youth impact initiatives in Nigeria. I have proactively secured continuous funding from partners to ensure the NFNV Youth Impact, a platform for youth where they get knowledge, tools, and inspiration to navigate the entrepreneurial digital frontier effectively, always has meaningful projects. More importantly, I am committed to creating a sustainable future for the NFNV Nigeria Chapter by empowering the youth to lead. I am proud to say that the Youth Impact team now operates independently, crafting their own proposals and work plans, which is a testament to our successful mentorship and leadership development efforts.

Question: And how has the work impacted your personal life?

Aishatu: The work I have been involved in has invigorated my mental and physical activity. I have transformed two of my retail outlets into wholesale and started production. I have set up a micro-processing space within my home, which has received certification, allowing me to sell my products outside Nigeria. Managing these ventures keeps me busy and engaged like someone much younger. I am immensely grateful for the NFNV Nigeria team's dedication and support. Without them, my success would not have been possible. I value every member, past and present, for their time and commitment, despite the challenges we've faced and their busy lives and businesses.

For more about NFNV Nigeria, visit their website here.