Kenya Water Towers Scandal - CEO Allegedly Bribed MPs With Ksh8.8m

The controversy enveloping Kenya Water Towers has intensified with revelations surfacing that the agency, allegedly at the request of embattled chief executive Julius Tanui, withdrew Ksh8.8 million to sway Members of Parliament probing his case.

Internal documents scrutinised by Business Day Africa and numerous interviews conducted with various sources indicate that agency personnel were allocated imprests to facilitate these withdrawals, subsequently utilised for disbursing funds to members of a parliamentary committee.

The amount was guised as an allocation for different projects, but this publication has confirmed that the said activities were non-existent.

These withdrawals, occurring between April 16th and 18th, 2024, closely followed a session in Mombasa where Professor Tanui faced questioning from the Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry, and Mining, chaired by Nakuru East MP David Gikaria.

"The CEO, sensing an imminent inquiry by the committee, opted to withdraw nearly Ksh9 million to influence the outcome of proceedings and to handle EACC investigators who are already scrutinising his activities,"' reported one source knowledgeable of the situation.

During the said session, the embattled CEO, Prof Tanui, faced scrutiny regarding the Agency's loss of Ksh147.7 million in the Kaptagat Bamboo project, with little tangible outcomes to show for it.

Auditor General Implicates Water Towers CEO Reinstated by PS After Suspension

This matter is currently under investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), triggered by revelations in a report by the Auditor General, which unveiled systemic malfeasance within the agency.

Last year, the agency's extravagant spending of Ksh147 million on a project, despite negligible progress, drew the ire of the Auditor General.

The initiative to establish a National Bamboo Growing Demonstration Centre at Kaptagat aimed to promote bamboo commercialisation among communities residing near forests. However, the audit unveiled neglect and minimal progress on the ground, raising significant questions.

Furthermore, during the Mombasa session, Prof Tanui faced questioning regarding the circumstances surrounding his suspension by the Board, followed by his subsequent reinstatement by PS Festus Ngeno.

"Having considered the issues raised and the gravity of the matter, I propose that you schedule a special full board meeting on September 25, 2023, to deliberate further on the matter since this is a weighty decision that requires further consultation. The resolution of the board is hereby suspended until otherwise advised," said the PS in a letter then.