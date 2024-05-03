Kenya: Governors Challenge Legal Authority of Lab Officers' Union to Call Strike

Governors have questioned the legal authority of the union representing laboratory officers to call for industrial action.

The Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (KNUMLO) joined the ongoing medics' strike a month ago after calling on its members to down their tools.

The Council of Governors(CoG) on Thursday told Senate that county governments are yet to recognise KNUMLO as a union representing medical laboratory officers.

"Therefore, the Union is not legally mandated to call workers to proceed on an industrial action until a recognition agreement is in place," said CoG chairperson Ann Waiguru.

The county chiefs have advised KNUMLO to engage in discussions with respective county governments to establish a Recognition Agreement.

The prolonged nationwide medics strike, now in its 50th day, continues to paralyse healthcare services and exacerbate the suffering of Kenyans.

Governor Waiguru appeared before the Senate committee following summons issued alongside other senior government officials that warned of legal consequences if not honoured.

Treasury CS Nuguna Ndung'u, Health CS Susan Nakhumicha, Labour CS Florence Bore, CoG Health Committee chairperson Muthomi Njuki and Salaries and Remuneration Comission (SRC) Lyn Mengich were a no-show at last Friday's meeting to address the ongoing strike.