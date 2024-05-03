Kenya: KQ Announces Flight Delays As Crew Caught Up in Nairobi Traffic

Kenya Airways has announced further delays in outbound flights due to staff being caught up in heavy traffic caused by ongoing heavy rains in Nairobi.

The delays raise the possibility of flight cancellations, adding to the challenges faced by the national carrier, which is already operating at constrained capacity.

"Due to the adverse weather conditions and resulting traffic congestion in Nairobi, some of our departures from the city may experience extended delays. Affected passengers will be duly notified via email or text message," the carrier stated on Thursday.

This development compounds the existing woes of the airline, which has been contending with a series of flight cancellations, further straining its operational viability.

Notably, KQ Flight 488 bound for Dar es Salaam on Monday night was cancelled, necessitating the accommodation of affected passengers in nearby hotels.

These disruptions mark a continuation of challenges stemming from adverse weather conditions experienced at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) last week, which resulted in flight diversions and delayed arrivals, exacerbating operational inefficiencies for the airline.

Kenya Airways, in a recent statement, acknowledged the likelihood of service interruptions persisting until the week's conclusion.

Compounding these issues is Kenya Airways' fleet limitations, where any disruption reverberates significantly across its operations, highlighting the airline's vulnerability to unforeseen setbacks.