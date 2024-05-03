South Africa: 'Missing Joshlin Smith's DNA in Saldanha Bay' - South African News Briefs - May 3, 2024

Private Investigator Claims to Have Found Missing Joshlin Smith's DNA in Saldanha Bay

A private investigator from Bloemfontein, Danie Krugel, claims to have located the static DNA of missing 6-year-old Joshlin Smith in the Saldanha Bay area, reports IOL. This development has sparked controversy among residents and Joshlin's paternal grandmother, Lauretta Yon, who was not informed of the alleged discovery. Joshlin went missing on February 19 while in the care of her mother's boyfriend, Jacquen Appollis, and her mother, Racquel "Kelly" Smith, reported her missing the next day. Krugel, known for tracing missing people, claims to have used his Matter Orientation System (MOS) to detect Joshlin's DNA in the hair samples he was given. However, the police have not commented on the accuracy of the device, and the community remains hopeful that Joshlin will be found, with some residents expressing frustration over the lack of transparency in the investigation.

Teacher Denies Wrongdoing After Firing for Pupil's "Idiot" Remark

Kavitha Reddy, a former head of life sciences at Curro Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng, has spoken out about her dismissal in March 2023, which she believes was "utterly unfair," reports News24. Reddy was fired after a Grade 11 class incident on February 16, 2023, where she told a pupil to stop laughing "like an idiot." The incident was deemed "conduct unbecoming of an educator" and resulted in the pupil's humiliation, which is prohibited by the Curro code of ethics and principles of positive discipline. Reddy denied receiving support or counseling following similar incidents, which she claimed were false accusations. She stated that she acted out of frustration due to the pupil's disrespect and that her dismissal negatively impacted the learners' future. Reddy also alleged that there was a pattern of racism within the management at Curro, which led to staff members of color being treated unfairly and not being promoted as frequently as white staff. However, Curro's chief legal advisor, Louis Booyse, confirmed that Reddy was found guilty of gross misconduct and that her dismissal was procedurally fair, with no evidence of racism involved in her dismissal.

Zuma Summoned by the Ruling Party Over Defiance

Former President Jacob Zuma has been summoned to appear before the African National Congress's disciplinary committee, following his public announcement that he will vote against the ANC in the upcoming elections, reports IOL. This move is seen as a violation of the party's constitution, as Zuma claims to remain a member of the ANC while supporting the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, which he founded. The ANC has been indecisive about whether Zuma is still a party member or not, but the disciplinary committee has set the hearing for next week at the Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Zuma's decision to vote against the ANC, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is seen as a significant blow to the party, and the hearing is expected to be closely watched as the 2024 national and provincial elections approach on May 29.

