Zimbabwe: Public Hearing Dates Set for Death Penalty Abolition Bill, Week After Mnangagwa 'Saves' Prisoners On Roll

ZIMBABWEANS will, between May 6 and 10, be given an opportunity to share their views on the Death Penalty Abolition Bill in public hearings to be held across the country's ten provinces.

Although independent of his decision, the hearings follow President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent decision to commute the death sentences of prisoners at Zimbabwe's maximum prisons to life imprisonment in an amnesty announced last month.

According to the government, 62 people were on death row.

In February, Cabinet approved the principles to the Death Penalty Abolition Bill that seek to abolish capital punishment.

"The Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Thematic Committee on Human Rights have jointly announced a series of public hearings to discuss the death penalty," said Parliament.

"These hearings aim to engage stakeholders, gather perspectives and guide potential legal reforms regarding three Bills currently before Parliament."

Although Zimbabwe's last execution was in 2005, the death sentence has, however, continued to be passed.

The Zimbabwean constitution allows for imposition of the death penalty in cases involving murder committed under aggravating circumstances and only on men between 21 and 70 years of age.

Cabinet's decision to approve the principles of the Bill provoked discussions online with some arguing capital punishment must be maintained while citing cases such as that of Tapiwa Makore (7) whose head was hacked off by his uncle (Tapiwa Makore Snr) in a ritual killing that shocked the country in 2020.

Human rights organisations such as Amnesty International however declared the move progressive: "Zimbabwe has taken the right step towards ending this abhorrent and inhuman form of punishment that has no place in our world."

The public hearings will also discuss the Criminal Law Amendment (Protection of Children and Young Persons) Bill "which aims to bring the law on sexual offences against minors into line with the Constitution" and the Administration of Estates Amendment Bill, "which seeks to restructure the office of the Master of the High Court."

The schedule is copied below;

Team A:

Dates: From May 6 to May 10, 2024

Locations:

May 6, 2024: Kadoma Rimuka Hall

May 7, 2024: Gweru Mkoba Hall

May 8, 2024: Bulawayo Selborne Hotel

May 9, 2024: Lupane Community Hall

May 10, 2024: Filabusi Avoka

Team B:

Locations:

May 6, 2924: Tendai Hall, Bindura

May 7, 2024: Stodart Hall, Mbare

May 8, 2024: Mbuya Nehanda Hall, Marondera

May 9, 2024: Dangamvura Beit Hall

May 10, 2024: Masvingo Civic Center Hall, Masvingo