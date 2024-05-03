Zimbabwe: We Cannot Be That Cruel - Says Agric Deputy Minister in Zanu-PF's Defence, Amid Fears of Politicisation of Food Aid

DEPUTY Minister of Agriculture Vangelis Haritatos has dismissed fears Zanu PF will politicise the distribution of food aid right in the middle of Zimbabwe's worst drought in years, saying they can never be that cruel.

Zanu PF has over the years been accused of denying food aid to perceived opposition supporters and those who refuse to participate in their activities.

With an El Nino-induced drought significantly affecting yields, Zimbabwe is one of several countries that is in dire need of food with over 2,7 million people needing aid according to the United Nations (UN).

Speaking to journalists at a Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) Press Conference in Harare on Thursday, Haritatos allayed the fears, saying political affiliation, religion or race will not be used to determine who gets food aid.

"When it comes to food we do not look at anything other than that you are Zimbabwean," said Haritatos.

"President Emmerson Mnangagwa said we will leave no one behind, not Zanu PF supporters.

"Hunger does not discriminate on religion, political lines or anything else. Government will not discriminate, we cannot be cruel to that extent."

Mnangagwa declared this year's drought a national disaster and revealed the country needs over US$2 billion.

Distribution of aid in Zimbabwe has been tightly kept in the hands of village heads and chiefs, some of whom even without instruction, politicise the process.

The Labour Ministry has been tasked with the distribution of aid across the country's ten provinces.