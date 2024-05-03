Ethiopia: Disinformation, Fake News - the Need for Media Regulation

Following the rise of social media, misinformation and disinformation are turning out to be a threat to the entire world and a source of unrest, chaos, and conflict. In many instances, the world has over the years seen cooked-up stories pushing the world into uncharted territory.

It is common knowledge that fake news and misinformation have the potential of taking one's country into bottomless pit. In the present climate, from advanced to developing nations, the world is grappling with the rise of misinformation.

As a case in point, some international media outlets have kept spewing negative propaganda despite the successful implementation of the Pretoria peace accord reversing the two years of grime situations in the northern part of the country. These media outlets have been consistent in their lopsided position in spite of Ethiopia's positive development.

The discredited media organizations have been making a supreme effort to drag through the mud the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement signed between the federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). As the federal government has been striving for turning promises into actions in accordance with the procedure laid in the agreement, the whole thing has been pointing forward in a way that can take Ethiopia to a whole other level.

Notwithstanding the fact that the delivery of humanitarian assistance and restoration of social infrastructure has been sprouting, the low-rated international media outlets have sustained getting off track by breaching journalism ethics and standards. It is abundantly clear that on the heels of the signing of the cessation of hostilities agreement, peace and tranquility have been accomplished in the length and breadth of the northern part of the country in the shortest possible time.

Owing to the good gesture of the federal government, the northern part of the county has embarked on breathing a sigh of relief. Furthermore, this positive move has been winning the hearts and minds of the global community and receiving a pat on the back.

As opposed to bringing the international community into the light with the gospel truth blossoming in Northern Ethiopia, the low-rated media outlets have been sparing no effort to twist Ethiopia's arm and interfere in the internal affairs of the country.

It is important to highlight that the media outlets have bewildered the global community with fictitious stories working in tandem with Ethiopia's rivals to bring into being their concealed motives going behind the scenes.

In an interview Anteneh Tsegaye (PhD), School of Journalism and Communication, Addis Ababa University, gave in recent times to the Ethiopian Press Agency said the fact that the majority of false information is well planned and targeted and the negative effect it has on the public is devastating.

False information is widely shared due to the nature of the platforms regardless of Ethiopia's limited internet penetration. An overwhelming majority of social media content, specifically over 85%, is centered on political topics. This highlights the concerning prevalence of politically motivated narratives in the virtual sphere.

Anteneh highlighted the issue of ineffective regulation regarding social media platforms and how this lack of accountability has exacerbated the problem.

The detrimental consequences of manipulative and inflammatory social media content in fueling unrest in various regions. The destructive impact of such content has come at a great cost to Ethiopia, as it has unnecessarily burdened the nation with additional challenges and repercussions.

The absence of strict measures that hold violators accountable for their actions allows individuals to act with impunity on social media. This has led to a significant increase in hate speech and disinformation being spread on these platforms.

Apart from doctoring facts and mystifying every Tom, Dick, and Harry all over the world with spurious stories, they have been going to the ends of the earth to place the country between the hammer and the anvil. In the general run of things, they have been coming up with quite a lot of unfounded accusations concerning the predominant developments on the ground.

As if their past mistakes are not enough, some media outlets have rather intensified spreading fake news while turning a blind eye to the positive events happening in the country. The media organizations either omitted or wrongfully twisted the implementation of the Pretoria peace deal.

The Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) said it has been working relentlessly to halt the ever-intensified hate speech and disinformation practices and ensure ethical and professional media in the country.

EMA Communication Affairs Director Dessie Kefale in the recent past told The Ethiopian Herald that the authority set Proclamation 1185/12 to control hate speech and disinformation and curtail media malpractices that have caused socioeconomic stability, national interest, diversity, and equality of the people.

The proclamation guides every stakeholder to contribute to curbing and eschewing hate speech and disinformation campaigns and also encourages ethical media practice. It also makes media actors involved in the dissemination of fake news accountable by law.

The EMA is also working to enhance the public's awareness of the impact of hate speech and disinformation and conducted studies on the effects of media manipulation. Accordingly, the research that was conducted by the authority helped to identify the severity of hate speech and disinformation at the national level.

The director further stated that the authority is partnered with various stakeholders to enhance the public's media literacy and support the latter's awareness to eschew manipulative content. Due attention has been given to extending training and other programs that help control the dissemination of false information in media.

Besides, the authority is utilizing various platforms including its social media page and mass media and other outlets to enhance the public's awareness of media lies. "We introduced a 9192 hotline number free of charge to receive complaints and suggestions from the public regarding the dissemination of fake news and hate speech by both mass and alternate media and we have made corrective measures based on the findings."

Mentioning the media's indispensable role in ensuring national interest, Dessie indicated consolidated efforts are underway to help the outlets to sustain lasting peace and galvanize social bonds.

"Controlling fake news and other media lies should not be left to a single entity and the public and other stakeholders should contribute share in the formation of professional and ethical media that effectively promote and defend Ethiopia's national interest."

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), Council Executive Committee Vice Chairperson Tamirat Hailu recently said that cooperation among media members and enhancing the capacities of journalists are the major contributing factors to creating free and vibrant media outlets.

"The council along with the journalists' professional association has managed to scale up its members to 82 media outlets," he said.

As to him, the council has been regularly offering reporting training that is believed to support journalists in various fields such as conflict resolution reporting, conflict-sensitive reporting, and peace journalism to bridge the loopholes that are witnessed about security-related problems.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, he elucidated that they are undertaking unreserved commitments to establish monitoring units that verify and document news and other articles. Also, it has applied digital media code of ethics to follow up reporting and the way they are shared.

Tamirat also said that they are in progress of signing an MoU with the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission to support and follow up on the community's views, and speech to help ensure trust and mutual benefit. And, it has planned to offer training to over 1,900 journalists drawn from across the country in the year to come.

Mentioning the agreement reached with the Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA), Tamirat emphasized that the council is also readying to join the East African Media Council membership which would be viable to facilitate information exchange and sustaining press freedom.

"Soaring prices of printing products, financial and security problems are the dragging factors for the development of competent and qualified media," he noted.

EMA Deputy Director General Gizaw Tesfaye on his part stated that organized media houses contribute a lot to the nation's image-building as well as holistic economic development.

As to Gizaw, the council is also striving to ensure fair competition in the sector, promote media utilization culture, and provide technical support and In this digital era, it is highly crucial to unite forces to help promote the role of the council towards tackling fake reporting and sustain a reliable media landscape.

They called on the government and other stakeholders to join forces to protect and promote the freedom and independence of the media.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald

BY ADDISALEM MULAT

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 3 MAY 2024