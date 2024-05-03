South Africa: Cassper Nyovest on his Decision to Finally Settle Down with Childhood Sweetheart

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has had quite an interesting start to 2024.

Soon after releasing his latest album Solomon, the dad of one confessed he had become a Christian and was saved.

Not one to do things half-heartedly, Cassper then revealed he had parted ways with his baby mama Thobeka Majozi with whom he shares a son, and that the former couple were co-parenting.

A leaked wedding invite got his fanbase overexcited to which he responded it was all just made-up speculation.

So, it didn't come as a big surprise when the I Love It Here rapper married his best friend and childhood sweetheart Pulane Mojaki in a traditional ceremony in early April.

Now that Mahikeng-born artist is settled into domestic bliss, he joined the L-Tido podcast to discuss his life's most recent turn of events.

"I'm stepping up to what a man's supposed to do, responsibilities. I was saved and I was basically saved for five months. I hadn't had sex since I got saved," he admitted.

Cassper further elaborated on why he decided to take the step into marriage and added he was tired of playing games, and that it was time for him to grow up.

"... and for the first time in my life, I wanted to be married. It was not even about sex, I wanted to be an honest man and commit to this thing that I say I am," he said.

As to the issue of his ex, Cassper explained during a February interview with Mpoomy Ledwaba that he and Thobeka had been separated for two years.