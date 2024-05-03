Africa: AllAfrica To Present Excellence Awards At Upcoming Summit

press release

The AllAfrica Media Leaders’ Summit is a conversation bringing together African media leaders (CEOs, Managing Directors & Editors-in-Chief), policy-makers, activists, academics and leaders of organizations championing Africa's growth and development. The Summit will take place May 8-10, 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya under the theme: “Re-engineering African Media in Times of Critical Transformation”.

As part of this year’s edition, AllAfrica will present the 2024 Media Excellence Awards. “We believe celebrating excellence in media and African development is of utmost importance to ensure the continuity of high-quality journalism and impactful contributions to the prosperity of our continent.” Said Amadou Mahtar Ba, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of AllAfrica. He invited African leaders to elevate “Media’s critical role to advance African development across sectors through the dissemination of valuable information that serves to inform the public and hold leaders accountable.”

AllAfrica will celebrate the winners at a gala dinner and awards ceremony on May 9, 2024, at the Glee Hotel.

The Awards will be presented in the following categories:

The AllAfrica Titan Leadership Award in recognition of exceptional service in economic transformation and human development in Africa;

Ten Lifetime Achievement Awards to deserving media leaders from 7 African countries in recognition of their outstanding contributions to media development;

The AllAfrica and University of Nairobi Wangarĩ Maathai Young Journalist Award in recognition of the best use of digital tools for youth engagement;

The African Development Bank Journalism Award in recognition of excellence in development reporting;

The African Export-Import Bank Journalism Award in recognition of excellence in reporting on regional integration;

The African Capacity Building Foundation Award in recognition of excellence in reporting on capacity building;

The AllAfrica and ONE Campaign Newsroom Innovation Youth Challenge top 3 Awards for excellence in developing new and innovative ways to enable newsrooms to engage the African youth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Kenya Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About AllAfrica:

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa – aggregating, producing, and distributing news and information in English and French from over 130 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. AllAfrica operates the largest online platform dedicated solely to Africa-related news and information and is the only news site with truly Pan-African reach. AllAfrica is the go-to one-stop digital platform for African and African-interested ‘influentials’ across the continent and throughout the world. AllAfrica’s multi-channel platform is the only independent, comprehensive pan-African news source, with unrivalled reach and reputation.