Zimbabwe: Macheso Postpones Album Launch

Sungura maestro Alick Macheso and Orchestra Mberikwazvo has postponed his album launch to August 2 from June 7.

In a statement by his management, Macheso confirmed the development.

"Alick Macheso and Orchestra Mberikwazvo regret to announce a change in the date of their highly anticipated album launch."

"Originally slated for the 7th of June, the event will now take place on the 2nd of August," read the statement.

He said the decision comes after careful consideration and in response to feedback from our fans.

"There has been concerns about the weather, as June is a very cold month and having the launch in August, with warmer temperatures, allows our fans to fully enjoy this momentous occasion."

"The venue remains the same, Alex Sports Club, an out door arena which is not best in cold weather of June. "

"Furthermore, August is widely recognized as a month of festivities both in Zimbabwe and around the world. By rescheduling the album launch to August, we aim to create an even more vibrant and celebratory atmosphere for our fans to enjoy."

He apologized to his fans for the change.

"Alick Macheso and Orchestra Mberikwazvo remain committed to delivering an unforgettable album and launch experience for our fans. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the change in date and sincerely appreciate your understanding and support."