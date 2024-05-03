Djibouti: Change of Command At CJTF-HOA - a New Chapter Begins With General Cashman

Djibouti — On Saturday, April 27, 2024, after nearly two years as commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, Maj. Gen. Jamelle Shawley transfers command to Brigadier General Brian T. Cashman. The ceremony, presided by US Marine Corps General Michael Langley, commander US Forces AFRICOM, was held at 11 Degrees North in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

"I'm honored to preside over this change of command ceremony," said General Michael Langley, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Africa Command. "It's great to have our Djiboutian partners and hosts with us here today."

The ceremony, attended by over a hundred U.S. and African officials, alongside several hundred members of CJTF-HOA and Camp Lemonnier, was a testament to the respect and camaraderie that General Shawley, fostered during her tenure. Her efforts significantly strengthened the bonds between the United States and various partners, laying a solid foundation for her successor. "Jami, you have been incredibility busy and productive across your twenty-four months. We've been very fortunate to have you on the Africom team," said Langley. "We are saddened with your departure, but we know that you have invested so much working side-by-side with our partners and allies to bring lasting security, peace and prosperity."

Maj. Gen. Shawley delivered her farewell address to the service members of CJTF-HOA, expressing gratitude for their dedicated service and unwavering commitment throughout her tenure. "Two years ago I was up here at the same podium in this very same spot assuming the responsibility as the commanding general of CJTF-HOA and I must say time has truly flown by" said Gen. Shawley. "Together, we have navigated challenges, celebrated triumphs, and forged enduring partnerships that has made a permanent mark on this vital region." Brig.Maj. Gen. Cashman delivered his remarks as the incoming commanding general.

"While I am not unfamiliar with Africa, there is much for me to learn about your nation, your people, and your culture here in Djibouti," said Cashman. "I look forward to the opportunity to do so by interacting and working closely with you in the near future." Cashman, stepping into the role with a clear vision and a deep understanding of the task force's mission, is poised to lead CJTF-HOA into its next phase. "Trust, transparency, professionalism, partnership, and consistent communication are all key for us to ensure stability in this country and avoid any misunderstandings between each other," said Cashman.

Cashman, in his address, emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration. He pledged to uphold the legacy of his predecessor while also bringing his unique perspective and strategies to the forefront. His commitment to building trust and working closely with joint, interagency, intergovernmental, and international teams underlines his approach to leadership. "As many of you already very well know, our service here in Djibouti, across East Africa, and beyond requires determined discipline, initiative, and effort coupled with mutual respect, dignity, and teamwork," said Cashman. "That is what I promise you and that is what I demand of you."

As the ceremony concluded, the sense of unity and purpose among those in attendance was profound. The road ahead is filled with challenges, but with Brig. Gen. Cashman leading the charge, CJTF-HOA is ready to face them head-on, moving forward together in the pursuit of peace and security in East Africa. "The vast and wonderful continent of Africa is a complex and unique area of the world; so too are its challenges but there are many known and soon-to-be-discovered opportunities if we continue to keep our eyes open and focused, ears to the ground, and most importantly, continue to engage with and mutually support our partners and allies," said Cashman. "We must constantly seek improvement, we must constantly remain vigilant, and we must remain focused on the mission."