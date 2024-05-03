East Africa: Ugandan Defense Minister Pledges Continued Support for Eastern Africa Standby Force

3 May 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Ramson Muhairwe

Uganda's unwavering commitment to the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) was reaffirmed by the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Honourable Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth. During a meeting with the Director of the EASF, Brigadier General (Retired) Paul Kahuria Njema, at the Ministry headquarters in Mbuya, Hon. Oboth-Oboth emphasized Uganda's dedication to supporting the Force in fulfilling its mandate.

"The Ugandan government, through the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, stands firmly behind the EASF and ensures the successful execution of its mandate," declared Hon. Oboth-Oboth.

The Minister commended the Force's efforts in achieving its objectives, which encompass early warning, prevention, conflict management, and resolution across East Africa.

Brigadier General (Retired) Njema acknowledged Uganda's longstanding support for the EASF. He expressed his appreciation, stating, "Uganda has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the Eastern Africa Standby Force."

The details of their discussions remain undisclosed; however, the meeting likely focused on exploring avenues for continued Ugandan collaboration with the EASF. This collaboration could encompass areas such as troop deployment, logistical support, and joint training exercises.

Uganda's participation in the EASF is crucial for maintaining regional stability. The Force serves as a critical tool for deterring conflict, promoting peacebuilding initiatives, and responding to security threats in Eastern Africa.

Hon. Oboth-Oboth's reaffirmation of support underscores Uganda's recognition of the EASF's vital role in fostering regional security. This commitment is especially significant considering the current complexities and ongoing security challenges faced by Eastern African nations.

By actively supporting the EASF, Uganda contributes to a collective effort in safeguarding the peace and security of the entir

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.