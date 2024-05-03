Malawi: Chakwera Told to Immediately Cut Ties With Israel Govt

3 May 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Palestine Solidarity Movement (MPSM) has asked the Malawi Government to cut ties with Israel and instead support Palestine people's right to liberty and Statehood.

In a letter dated April 29 2024 addressed to President Lazarus Chakwera and copied to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Speaker of Parliament as well as representatives of the United States of America, India, South Africa and Germany, among others, the movement's project coordinator Asabuni Phiri said the blossoming relations between Malawi and Israel were alarming.

Reads part of the letter: "The Malawi Government has joined the leagues of those who are not only inactive against Israel, but openly support its actions.

"We strongly advocate for severing economic, political, and diplomatic ties with Israel and condemning its actions."

The call comes after Malawi last month opened its embassy in Tel Aviv and signed an agreement to send 3 000 youth to work in agricultural farms in that country.

In an interview yesterday, Phiri said the movement understands that Malawians will be employed through this agreement but these benefits should not come in exchange for supporting Israel's actions.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Bernard Sande said he will comment after seeing the letter.

Last month, some civil rights groups in the country condemned the government for choosing to abstain from a vote calling for a ceasefire in Palestine's city of Gaza.

The vote on the protection of civilians, especially women and children, and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations in Gaza took place at the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

Since October last year, the conflict between Israel and Hamas has claimed the lives of more than 34 000 people in Palestine, many of them women and children

