Kenya: Whatsapp Edges Tiktok As Most Popular Social Media Site in Kenya

3 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — WhatsApp remains the most popular online platform in Kenya, leading with 22 percent of the market share, according to the latest report on the state of the media in the country released by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

Facebook and video sharing platform YouTube account for 19 and 14 percent, respectively.

TikTok follows closely with 14 percent, having grown from 7 percent in 2022.

" Facebook, and YouTube maintained their positions as the leading digital and social media platforms throughout the years 2021, 2022, and 2024. There is however declined percentages in their usage," read the report by MCK.

Nonetheless, MCK report reveals that the traditional media, which are television and radio, continue to be the main sources of information.

There is, however, a decline in the consumption of newspapers, according to the report, with 26 percent of the surveyed respondents indicating that they read a

newspaper in a typical week, which is a 3 percent drop from 2022.

"About one in every three respondents (33%) indicated that they consumed content from TV within the last one week, another 32% mentioned radio, while social media garnered 18% of the mentions," it added.

