Kenya: Get Ready, Nairobi! Weatherman Sounds Alarm for Heavy Rain Friday

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department on Friday cautioned residents of the Nairobi metropolitan area about the likelihood of "heavy to very heavy rainfall" and advised exercising caution.

The weather forecast stressed on the need for the residents to "stay weather aware".

The raging downpours, causing widespread devastation like flooding across the nation, persist in their destructive path, claiming lives and leaving behind a trail of ruin.

