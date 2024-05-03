Namibia: Swakop Rebrands

Swakopmund has revealed a new logo which represents the spirit of the community.

Unveiled on Friday, the logo was designed by local graphic designer Onesmus Mwafangeyo, who drew inspiration from the iconic lighthouse located near Mole Beach.

The colour scheme is symbolic, with red representing the heroism and determination of the Namibian people, gold symbolising life and energy, black and grey reflecting mystery and sophistication, and blue symbolising the Atlantic Ocean which embodies loyalty, honesty and trust.

"This logo is not just an image, it is a living entity, embodying the spirit and excellence of our community," Swakopmund chief executive Alfeus Benjamin said.

"It represents a strategic pivot towards our vision of a smart city, enhancing service delivery and fostering a sense of unity and pride among our residents."

Benjamin further highlighted the brand's potential to strengthen community ties and improve Swakopmund's reputation.

"Our brand is a compass guiding us towards clarity, consistency and community building. It's about living up to our identity as the centre of adventure, ensuring every visitor has a memorable experience that beckons them to return," he said.

The rebranding initiative aligns with Swakopmund's strategic roadmap, aiming to provide excellent services and foster a culture of innovation and integrity.

"We are setting a bold vision. And this brand reflects our commitment to realising that vision, making Swakopmund not only a destination but a home that stands for integrity, diversity and innovation," Benjamin added