Africa: Ignore Scam Message Offering R400,000 'Debt Consolidation' From 'Rcs Loan'

3 May 2024
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Mary Alexander

IN SHORT: Beware of messages offering "debt consolidation loans" in the name of RCS Group. This is a scam, preying on vulnerable South Africans.

"Sharing is Caring," begins an identical message circulating on Facebook in April and May 2024.

"Hello Family and friends! I feel like sharing this information, this has been a glorious year for me as I finally consolidated my debts with RCS Loan."

It includes the logo of the RCS Group, a South African financial services provider. The company provides store cards, credit cards, personal loans and insurance.

The message continues: "I have been looking for a debt consolidation loan for months, I applied with my bank but I was declined ... because of my poor credit. Until a friend introduced me to RCS Loan ... I could not believe my eyes when they offered me a loan of R400,000.00 to consolidate all my debts."

It ends with:

The special offer is also open to blacklisted individuals and debt reviews. RCS LOAN @ 5% Interest Rates, Contact RCS Today For An Application Form. Whats-app: (+27) 082 596 0415, Tel: 087 5100 651, Application Email; [email protected].PLEASE SHARE IT. YOU MIGHT JUST BE SAVING SOMEONE OUT THERE!!!..

Sounds too good to be true? We investigated why the message - also seen here, here, here, here, here, here and here - is a scam.

'That is not RCS. That is a scam'

First, the @mail.com email domain used, as in [email protected], is a free service offered by Mail.com. A major financial company would be unlikely to use a free email service.

The RCS Group's real email domain is @rcsgroup.co.za.

The phone number in the message could not be found on the RCS website, nor could any WhatsApp number.

To be sure, Africa Check contacted RCS via its website chatbot.

We first asked about the WhatsApp number. "We do not have a WhatsApp number," it responded.

We then sent the contact details in the message, asking if it was a scam.

"That is not RCS," it said. "That is a scam."

In South Africa, "blacklisting" means a person's credit score is so poor they are unable to get a loan - and certainly not a loan of R400,000. By saying the "special offer" is "open to blacklisted individuals and debt reviews", the scammers are preying on particularly desperate and vulnerable people.

Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

