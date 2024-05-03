Uganda: Govt to Start Paying Ex-Rebels This Month, Shs5.1bn Earmarked

Government will next week start paying pay ex-combatants of West Nile Bank Front(WNBF) to a tune of shs5.1 billion.

Speaking on Friday, the State Minister for Defence in charge of veteran affairs, Abason Huda Oleru said cabinet sitting on April, 25, 2024 approved the payment of the former WNBF which was commanded by Maj Gen Juma Oris Abdallah.

"A verified schedule of 4901 ex-combatants was approved for payment to absorb a budget of shs5.1 billion which was raised from the budget of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs in the financial year 2023/ 2024. Therefore, the official launch for the payment will be done in Koboko on May, 8," Oleru said.

She noted that the function will be presided over by the Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence, Gen Salim Saleh.

Formed by ex- Uganda Army soldiers who remained loyal to Idi Amin, West Nile Bank Front led by Maj Gen Juma Oris Abdallah destabilized West Nile and was actively fighting against the UPDF from Sudan( current South Sudan) and Democratic Republic of Congo until 1997 when they were defeated.

The group was responsible for kidnaps and violent raids including laying landmines that killed a number of people.

By 1997, the last WNBF bases in Sudan were destroyed at a major battle at Kaya in which the SPLA, UPDF and several Congolese armed groups took part and its leader Juma Oris was wounded, prompting the group to split.

Government would later promise to pay a resettlement package to the ex-combatants.

Speaking on Friday, the minister in charge of veterans said the initial step in the process of effecting the payments commenced with mobilisation of ex-combatants in the West Nile districts of Pakwach, Zobo, Nebbi, Madi, Okolo, Arua, Arua City, Maracha, Terego, Koboko, Yumbe, Obongi, Moyo and Adjumani.

She said the verification exercise saw 4901 ex-combatants approved for payment starting next week.

"We developed a structure of identifying these people and for those who died, their beneficiaries will receive the money. If one died, the next of kin will be able to receive the money but we also we also went further to ensure family meetings to agree on who should receive the money on behalf of the family," Minister Oleru said.

"The commencement of these payments should now lay to rest the restlessness from some sections of society in West Nile sub region for everyone there to settle down and focus on wealth creation."