Ugandans Overwhelmingly Feel Climate Change Impact, Report Finds

A new report by Twaweza reveals a stark reality: 86% of Ugandans acknowledge the impacts of climate change in their daily lives. The report highlights not only the consequences but also the potential causes, pointing a finger at human activities for environmental degradation.

"Despite differences in age, location, and background," the report states, "Ugandans overwhelmingly agree that climate change is a pressing issue directly affecting their lives." The report also emphasizes the need to transition away from firewood as a primary cooking fuel, acknowledging the challenges but stressing the environmental benefits.

The leading causes of environmental destruction identified in the report are deforestation (70%), followed by wetland reclamation (19%) and other factors (11%). Twaweza emphasizes the significant threat climate change poses to Uganda, a nation positioned on the equator with a low-income population heavily reliant on climate-sensitive economic activities.

This report coincides with World Press Freedom Day, prompting Joe Kigozi, Vice Chairperson of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and Chief Strategy Officer at Next Media, to call for increased media focus on environmental issues.

"Climate change impacts everyone, regardless of background," Kigozi stressed. "It's crucial to engage stakeholders in the media to ensure environmental concerns receive adequate space in reporting, particularly within contemporary journalism."

The Twaweza report and Kigozi's call to action highlight the urgency of addressing climate change in Uganda. Increased public awareness and a more environmentally conscious media landscape are essential steps towards a sustainable future for the nation.