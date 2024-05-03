Mozambique: CNE Admits Huge Fake Registration - More Than Half a Million Ghosts Can Vote in October

2 May 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

There are 587,941 more registered voters than there are voting age adults in Mozambique, the National Elections Commission admitted this morning. And it stressed that the figure is really  larger, because  communication difficulties mean not all brigades have reported.

Figures released today show that just five provinces account for the huge number of ghost voters. As five years ago, the most extreme province is Gaza, which registered two-thirds of the national ghost voters. It has 389,289 more voters than the province has adults. Maputo province registered 105% of adults, Nampula 103%, Manica 102%, and Cabo Delgado 100% (with one district not reporting yet).

But we estimate the real number of ghosts is over a million. Registration is high in Mozambique because the voters card serves as an identity document, but normally registration is under 95%. Seven provinces have registration over 95% of voting age adults, totally 1,124,776 ghost voters.

The National Statistics Institute (Instituto Nacional de Estatística, INE) calculated that there are 16,217,816 voting age adults inside Mozambique, but 16,390,471 have so far been reported registered, CNE said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.