South Africa: Tembisa Hospital CEO Paid Millions While Suspended - South African News Briefs - May 6, 2024 More South African news

Tembisa Hospital CEO Paid Millions While Suspended, Draws Pension After Death

The late Tembisa Hospital CEO Ashley Mthunzi, embroiled in a scandalous affair involving a R1-billion extraction scheme revealed by whistleblower Babita Deokaran before her tragic murder in 2021, continued to draw a hefty salary of R2.5 million during his suspension, funded by state coffers and even posthumously through his government pension, reports Jeff Wicks in an exclusive News24 report. Despite his demise, Mthunzi's estate is entitled to pension payments due to his "in-service" status at the time of death, much to the dismay of the Deokaran family, who expressed outrage over the perceived injustice. Alongside Mthunzi, Gauteng Health CFO Lerato Madyo, also suspended, received nearly R3 million in salaries while inactive. Both faced 13 misconduct charges related to inflated medical supply contracts, resulting in excessive state expenditures. The prolonged disciplinary proceedings sparked criticism from experts, highlighting the dysfunctional state of the Gauteng Department of Health. Deokaran's revelations, shedding light on dubious transactions and complex syndicates, now form the basis of a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe expected to uncover extensive corruption networks.

Tragic Taxi Crash Claims Six Lives in Makhanda, Eastern Cape

Six people tragically lost their lives when a taxi crashed into a house on O Street in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, due to apparent brake failure, reports News24. The casualties included the taxi driver, four passengers, including a municipal employee, and a teenage pedestrian. Makana Mayor Yandiswa Vara and council members visited the scene to offer condolences and support to the distraught witnesses. Vara urged the public not to share a graphic video circulating on social media, emphasizing the need for sensitivity towards grieving families. Vara expressed deep sympathy and reassured the affected families of support during this challenging time.

German Man Arrested for Human Trafficking Attempt at OR Tambo Airport

A 56-year-old German man was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg for allegedly attempting to traffic two women to Croatia via South Africa, as reported by the Airports Company SA, reports TimesLIVE. The man appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate's court on charges of trafficking in people and fraud and was remanded pending a bail application. He was apprehended by a joint police team, including the West Rand Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit, Interpol, Crime Intelligence, and Gauteng's provincial border policing unit. The arrest occurred as he tried to board a flight to Croatia with two Madagascan women, aged 32 and 29, who were allegedly recruited through a dating site with promises of employment. The women were found in possession of fraudulent Italian passports. Acsa commended the collaboration of law enforcement agencies involved in the arrest and affirmed a zero-tolerance approach to criminal activity at its airports, emphasizing that human traffickers will face the full extent of the law.

