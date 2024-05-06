South Africa: Tributes Pour In for South African Actor Mpho Sebeng After Tragic Car Crash

South African actor Mpho Sebeng tragically passed away in a car accident on Sunday morning in Potchefstroom. The news was confirmed by his family in a statement later that evening.

Sebeng, 31 years old, was a rising star in the South African entertainment industry, known for his roles in popular shows like "Ring of Lies," "Savage Beauty," "The Queen," and many more. His talent garnered him a Best Actor Safta nomination in 2018 for his performance in "Ring of Lies."

The acting community has expressed their deep sadness and condolences on social media, highlighting the immense loss of such a promising young talent.

Sebeng's family has requested privacy as they process this difficult news.

Details regarding his memorial service will be announced soon.