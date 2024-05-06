African Stars Come Out to Play at Bridgerton S3 Premiere

6 May 2024
Fame Frenzy (Cape Town)

Johannesburg was a hive of activity this past weekend as celebrities from across the continent gathered for the premiere of Netflix period drama Bridgerton season 3.

Sticking to the Bridgeton theme, Regency Era: Into The Spotlight, the red carpet was awash with stars who didn't need any excuse to play dress-up.

Nigerian chef and restauranteur Hilda Baci didn't disappoint, dressed in a violent ballgown and adorned with flowers in her hair.

Hilda's fellow Nigerian, actress Priscilla Ojo, perfected the brief with her gold-dust-inspired dress, a designer hat and lustrous curls.

Zimbabwean radio personality MisRed took the regency theme to heart and incorporated lace embroidered detail into her corset.

Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury, also made a regal appearance. Adjoa is currently on a Bridgerton world tour and expressed her joy in being part of an event to celebrate with people from various parts of Africa because the continent plays an important role this season of Bridgeton.

Other stars who made an impact on the red carpet were South Africa's Hope Mbhele who diverted from the corseted look and opted for a sexy red fitted dress.

Model and entrepreneur Sarah Langa entrusted celebrated designer Gert-Johan Coetzee to bring her vision to life, dressed as an ethereal princess.

Bridgerton S3 is set to premiere on Netflix on May 16 and will be split into two parts consisting of four episodes each. This season's storyline concentrates on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her longtime crush, world traveller Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

According to Netflix, expect to see three new characters welcomed into the Mayfair crowd.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Fame Frenzy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.