Somalia: Somali President Meets With Outgoing UN Special Representative

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud recently met with the outgoing United Nations Special Representative for Somalia, Catriona Laing, in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmudug State.

The meeting, held on Sunday, August 13, 2023, focused on enhancing cooperation to ensure essential security, facilitate humanitarian aid, and drive sustainable development in Somalia.

During the discussions, President Mohamud and Special Representative Laing explored the government's strategy to stabilize areas liberated from terrorism and address the provision of essential services to communities that have endured years of living under terrorist rule and difficult humanitarian conditions.

The Somali-led operations to liberate the country from al-Shabab were highlighted as progressing smoothly in the Galmudug region, with the objective of liberating areas still under al-Shabab control.

Laing welcomed the Somali-led operations and emphasized the importance of the government's efforts in the ongoing struggle for liberation, the reopening of roads previously cut off by terrorists, and the collective action against attacks targeting the Somali population.

Over the past two days, the Somali National Army, backed by international partners, killed over 40 al-Shabab militants through multiple military operations in the Bay and Lower Shabelle regions.

The Ministry of Defence officially confirmed the elimination of 23 terrorists, including two commanders, in a subsequent operation on Sunday in the villages of Baladul-Amin and Baladul-Karim in the Lower Shabelle region.

These actions are part of the government's ongoing efforts against al-Shabab, which President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an all-out war against in 2022.

President Mohamud's presence in Galmudug State was seen as a strong message about the Somali people's determination to achieve peace, security, and development in the face of terrorist threats.

The United Nations Special Representative's visit underscored the international community's commitment to supporting Somalia in its efforts to combat terrorism and promote stability.

The meeting between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Catriona Laing marks another step towards strengthening partnerships between Somalia and the international community, particularly in the areas of security, humanitarian aid, and sustainable development.