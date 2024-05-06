South Africa: Limpopo Mother Arrested for Son's Gruesome Murder

A woman has been arrested after allegedly decapitating her 18-year-old son in the Leshikishiki village in the Lebowakgomo policing area in Limpopo.

According to a statement by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the 48-year-old mother was arrested on Friday after a report was lodged at around 13:00.

"Upon arrival of the police at the scene next to a local tavern, they found the decapitated body of an 18-year-old man lying on his wheelchair and his head on the ground. Shockingly, there were no people found on the scene," the statement read.

The police began their initial investigations and the deceased's mother was located.

"After thorough investigations, she was positively linked to the murder of her son and arrested," said police.

The SAPS seized a knife at the scene believed to be used by the suspect to cut off the victim's head.

Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said she was deeply shocked by the incident.

"This is a heartbreaking incident that has deeply affected our community and the SAPS family.

"While the police are duty bound to protect and serve the public, parents have a critical role to nurture and protect their children. This horrendous act by the senseless mother is condemned... The law will take its course without fear or favour," she added.

Police have opened a case of murder and the motive behind the gruesome attack is not yet known.

The suspect will appear before the Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court in due course.