Sudan: Machar, Kabashi Discuss Issues of Stability and Peace

5 May 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — First Vice President of the State of South Sudan, Dr. Riek Machar, met, at his residence in Juba on Sunday, with the member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Shams-Eddin Kabbashi.

During the meeting, First Vice President of the State of South Sudan expressed his solidarity with the government and people of Sudan in the current ordeal of war. Machar briefed briefed Kabashi on the position of implementing the revitalized South Sudan Peace Agreement, as Sudan is considered a guarantor of this agreement.

General Kabashi affirmed that Sudan stands with the stability of the situation in South Sudan because of its repercussions on stability in Sudan and in the region.

A member of the Sovereignty Council expressed the Government of Sudan's thanks and appreciation to the Government of South Sudan for the kind treatment of Sudanese citizens who took refuge in the South due to the war.

The member of the Sovereignty Council updated First Vice President of the State of South Sudan on the security, political, economic and humanitarian situation in Sudan.

The meeting discussed regional, neighboring countries, the African Union and IGAD initiatives, where TSC member and Deputy Commander-in-Chief confirmed that the declared position of the Government of Sudan towards these initiatives was to implement the decisions of the Jeddah Platform in accordance with the conditions previously announced by the government, reiterating the government's keenness for peace. BH/BH

