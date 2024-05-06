Rwanda Dismisses Reports On Camp Bombing in DR Congo

Oxfam International
The volcanic roads of Mugunga camp, eastern DRC
5 May 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

The government of Rwanda has dismissed reports from that the U.S. Department of State claiming that the country was behind the bombing of IDP (internally displaced people) camps around Goma, a city in DR Congo.

"The attempt by the U.S. Department of State in its statement of 4 May 2024, to immediately and without any investigation place blame on Rwanda for the loss of lives in the IDP camps, is unjustified. Rwanda will not shoulder responsibility for the bombing of the IDP camps around Goma, or the security and governance failures of the government of the DRC," the government said in a statement on May 5.

ALSO READ: DRC army fires more rockets on Rwandan territory

The government indicated that warnings about the FARDC (Armed forces of DR Congo) placement of heavy artillery within IDP camps, had been issued by organisations in Goma, including Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders - a charity that provides humanitarian medical care).

This, it added, was followed by the deadly shelling witnessed by hundreds of people including those affected, as well as the targeted, point-blank shooting of protesters in the IDP camps by the FARDC and Burundian armed forces deployed in the DRC.

ALSO READ: DR Congo soldier fires at RDF, killed

The statement further pointed out that credible investigation and verification should be completed first, to establish what really happened.

The scapegoating of Rwanda by the U.S. government for the shortcomings and wrongdoing of the DRC has become a pattern, and predictable. This endorses the belligerent position of the DRC government, including the FARDC's coalition with the FDLR genocidal militia/Wazalendo/European mercenaries/SADC forces/Burundian armed forces.

ALSO READ: Why Congolese army-FDLR alliance is an evil enterprise

"The position taken by the US government raises serious questions about its credibility as a facilitator in the region, and undermines its ability to play a constructive role towards a peaceful solution," the statement reads in part.

The international community, while claiming to support regional processes towards a political solution and durable peace, the government stated, has been indifferent to the dramatic military build-up in eastern DRC, armed conflict and the resulting deplorable humanitarian situation of millions of Congolese citizens.

ALSO READ: Rwanda committed to peaceful resolution of Congo conflict - Biruta

It observed that DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi and the Congolese leadership have persistently threatened to invade Rwanda and overthrow its government by force, adding that is the reason why Rwanda will continue to take measures to ensure complete defence of Rwandan territory, and take any legitimate measures to defend the country.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.