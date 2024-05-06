Kenya: KQ Introduces Cargo Flights to Eldoret

Kenya Airways has commenced cargo flights to the North Rift town of Eldoret, intensifying competition on a route that has recently attracted other players.

The country's flagship carrier has unveiled a schedule of two weekly flights to Eldoret International Airport, aiming to bolster its local cargo network.

This makes KQ the second local carrier to initiate cargo services at the facility, following Astral Aviation's resumption of the route this year when the airport reopened for cargo services.

"Charlie Bravo is coming to Eldoret! First KQ Cargo flight supporting e-commerce. This new network frontier will transform the lives of Kenyans through enhancing trade," announced the carrier.

The two weekly flights are slated to operate twice on Wednesdays and Sundays. Among the international carriers that have also resumed cargo services at Eldoret Airport is Etihad.

Established 25 years ago, the airport has largely remained underutilised, with only two cargo airlines utilising the facility before the cessation of services.

The government has initiated the process of extending the runway from its current 3.5 kilometers to four, aiming to accommodate large cargo aircraft and enhance the transportation of fresh produce from the North Rift region.

Last year, the Ministry of Transport disclosed the finalisation of acquiring 50 acres of land bordering the airport for the runway expansion.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed ongoing discussions with neighboring investors for the acquisition of their land to facilitate the facility's expansion.

While the airport possesses adequate land for the runway extension, additional space is needed for supporting infrastructure like warehouses and cold storage facilities, according to the CS.